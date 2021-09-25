Sovah Health-Danville loses 40 nurses since start of year

In Danville, the hospital is down about a dozen nurses in the intensive care unit, the area reserved for the most critically ill people. All of the COVID-19 patients in ICU are unvaccinated, Larson pointed out.

"The nursing staff is really, really getting tired," said Dr. Gary Miller, a city council member and cardiologist who sees first-hand the daily struggles of those diagnosed with COVID-19.

He knows some students in nursing schools who have dropped out, ultimately leading to fewer people wanting to enter the field.

"That's not just here, it's all over the country," he explained this week. "They are just beat down."

The solution? It lies in a little miracle vile that first came onto the scene late last year. The trick is trying to get more people to get the proper doses of protection. That amounts to roughly half of the adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County who are still not fully vaccinated.

That's where Larson is stepping in. He appeared before City Council to "plead with community and all of its leaders to encourage vaccinations."