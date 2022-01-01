Sovah Health-Danville officials implore residents not to come to emergency department for COVID-19 tests

With Virginia's COVID-19 daily caseloads skyrocketing — records were set three consecutive days this week — Dan River Region residents are flooding the emergency department of Sovah Health-Danville seeking a test for the novel coronavirus.

However, the hospital isn't a testing site.

"Please consider local pharmacies, urgent care, or primary care clinics for testing to help us reserve hospital resources for our sickest patients," local hospital leaders wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. "Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

The problem isn't unique to Danville. In a statement last week, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association and the Virginia Department of Health said people are heading to emergency departments with mild cases of COVID-19 or other seasonal illnesses. These "unnecessary trips" to the hospital are adding to the burden health care facilites already face with staffing shortages and increased patients.

People with minor symptoms are encouraged to instead visit or talk to their primary care provider so emergency departments are able to handle the most severe situations.

"People with severe COVID-19 symptoms such as significant difficulty breathing, intense chest pain, severe weakness, or an elevated temperature that persists for days unabated are among those who should consider seeking emergency medical care for their condition," the statewide health agencies wrote in a joint news release.

On Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 at its Danville and Martinsville facilities. That's twice as many as the previous week.

"Of these hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 90% are unvaccinated," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee last week. She also reiterated her plea to residents to get vaccinated — and boosted — against the illness.

"The time to get vaccinated is now — not after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19."

On Saturday, there were 2,292 patients in Virginia hospitals being treated for the virus, a figure that has steadily climbed each day this week. Even as infections have soared, hospitalizations haven't reached the levels of last winter.

On Friday — the last day data will be available until Monday — Virginia again set a record for daily COVID-19 infections with 17,618 cases added to the logs. That brings the seven-day rolling average to 9,883, a 60% increase from last January's wave.

The omicron variant — a new strain of the coronavirus — is blamed for surge in cases.

Local data

Daily cases are rising locally but are still below the peaks of the delta wave in the summer. On Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County were averaging about 60 new cases of COVID-19.

The positivity rate — 19.88% in Danville and 32.92% in Pittsylvania County — also is climbing, often an indicating of an impending surge. The rate measures the positive results against the overall number of tests administered to help gauge the state of the pandemic on the local level.

The Dan River Region — and nearly all of Virginia — is in the highest risk zone for COVID-19 spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In these areas, federal and state health experts urge residents to wear face masks for indoor public settings.

Deaths

Ten new COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County were added this week, but six of those occurred out-of-state in 2020, health department spokesperson Logan Anderson told the Register & Bee.

Those were among the 167 COVID-19 fatalities added this week from residents who died outside of Virginia. The state health department experiences a long delay in getting death reports from other areas and doesn't assess the data until the end of the following year, something it calls a "routine data quality step."

Outbreak

A new COVID-19 outbreak emerged at Dan River High School in Friday's update from the health department. The outbreak involved less than five people and was reported Dec. 22.

An outbreak is only declared when two or more COVID-19 infections are spread at the same place.

Danville still has three active outbreaks: Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute and Westover Christian Academy. Those will remain active until 28 days passes without a new positive cases.

