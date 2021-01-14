 Skip to main content
Sovah Health-Danville scaling back elective and non-urgent surgical cases
Alan Larson

 Screen capture

Sovah Health-Danville is scaling back its elective and non-urgent surgeries because of a rise in COVID-19 cases at the hospital. 

The facility is contacting patients to reschedule those procedures that require admission to the hospital, Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in a news release Thursday. 

"We are disappointed that we are required to take this action," Sovah Health-Danville CEO and Market President Alan Larson said in a prepared statement. 

The hospital has seen a steady increase in patients coming to the hospital with COVID-19 since the first week in December, Larson said. 

"We are taking this action to accommodate needed hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," he said. 

COVID-19 cases have increased in Danville, Pittsylvania County and throughout Virginia, with facilities seeing a rise in hospitalizations.

In a separate statement to the community on Wednesday, Sovah officials had said their patient counts were the highest they had been since the pandemic began, with 40 patients in Danville and 32 in Martinsville, more than a 40% increase from just seven days earlier.

Dr. Sheranda C. Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, said in a video released with that report that those being hospitalized are getting young.

Clinical teams will evaluate each patient's needs to determine which procedures can be performed, Fitzgerald's release said. 

Hospital officials remind everyone to call 911 or head to the emergency room if they are experiencing a medical emergency. 

