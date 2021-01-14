Sovah Health-Danville scaling back elective and non-urgent surgical cases

Sovah Health-Danville is scaling back its elective and non-urgent surgeries because of a rise in COVID-19 cases at the hospital.

The facility is contacting patients to reschedule those procedures that require admission to the hospital, Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in a news release Thursday.

"We are disappointed that we are required to take this action," Sovah Health-Danville CEO and Market President Alan Larson said in a prepared statement.

The hospital has seen a steady increase in patients coming to the hospital with COVID-19 since the first week in December, Larson said.

"We are taking this action to accommodate needed hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," he said.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Danville, Pittsylvania County and throughout Virginia, with facilities seeing a rise in hospitalizations.

In a separate statement to the community on Wednesday, Sovah officials had said their patient counts were the highest they had been since the pandemic began, with 40 patients in Danville and 32 in Martinsville, more than a 40% increase from just seven days earlier.