Sovah Health-Danville spending $12 million to expand emergency department

Sovah Health announced Tuesday a $12 million renovation to expand the size of its emergency department in Danville by 50%.

Officials announced the project during a ceremony in the parking lot across the street from the hospital's emergency room entrance.

The construction, which is expected to take more than two years to complete, would expand the emergency department from 14,000 square feet to 21,000.

The number of rooms would grow from the current 22 full-sized rooms and six smaller rooms to 31 full-sized rooms, Sovah Health-Danville Chief Operating Officer John Kent said.

"This project has been many, many years in the making," Sovah Health-Danville CEO Alan Larson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project, to be completed in phases, will also include relocation of ambulance bays to reduce congestion and improve access.

"This is a tremendous addition to our community," said Dr. Richard Smith, emergency medical physician at Sovah Health-Danville.

LifePoint Health, which owns the hospital, is paying for the construction.