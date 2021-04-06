 Skip to main content
Sovah Health-Danville spending $12 million to expand emergency department
Sovah Health-Danville spending $12 million to expand emergency department

Sovah Health Danville

Sovah Health-Danville Chief Operating Officer John Kent talks about the hospitals' $12 million emergency room expansion project announced Tuesday morning. 

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

Sovah Health announced Tuesday a $12 million renovation to expand the size of its emergency department in Danville by 50%.

Officials announced the project during a ceremony in the parking lot across the street from the hospital's emergency room entrance.

The construction, which is expected to take more than two years to complete, would  expand the emergency department from 14,000 square feet to 21,000. 

The number of rooms would grow from the current 22 full-sized rooms and six smaller rooms to 31 full-sized rooms, Sovah Health-Danville Chief Operating Officer John Kent said.

"This project has been many, many years in the making," Sovah Health-Danville CEO Alan Larson said. 

The project, to be completed in phases, will also include relocation of ambulance bays to reduce congestion and improve access. 

"This is a tremendous addition to our community," said Dr. Richard Smith, emergency medical physician at Sovah Health-Danville. 

LifePoint Health, which owns the hospital, is paying for the construction.

Kent told the Danville Register & Bee that the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino in Danville played a role in the company's willingness to invest in the project. 

The design phase will take about six months, then construction would begin, Kent said.  

The work will be done in a way to prevent disruption of providing service for patients, Kent said.

"This is not going to be an easy project," he said.   

