Sovah Health expands visitor hours as COVID-19 cases continue to drop

Following a significant decline of COVID-19 cases in Southern Virginia, Sovah Health is loosening more visitor restrictions on a path toward pre-pandemic times.

The health system announced Monday that it is extending blocks of visiting hours at its campus in Danville and Martinsville, effective immediately. Visitors are now allowed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m.

Sovah Health implemented the change designed to give family members more flexibility to visit loved ones, a news release stated.

However, visitors still are not allowed for high-risk patients. Sovah Health considers that category to include those in a behavioral health unit, patients who are in isolation, immunocompromised or are under observation. In addition, a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, said in a release.