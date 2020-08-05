Sovah Health hospitals seeing more COVID-19 patients; Pittsylvania-Danville Health District adds 137 new cases in a week

Sovah Health hospitals in Danville and Martinsville were treating a total of 40 COVID-19 patients — that amount evenly split amount between the two facilities — as of Wednesday, according to a company update.

That's an overall increase of 10 patients from last week.

"As reported by the Virginia Department of Health, cases of COVID-19 remain high, and with the documented increase in confirmed positive cases, hospitals in our region including ours continue to see an increase in hospitalizations since our last update," the update stated. "At this time, our hospital has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care."

On Wednesday, there were 737 COVID-19 cases reported in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's an increase of 137 cases in a seven-day period.

An outbreak at Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham continues to widen this week. The Virginia Department of Health reports 60 inmates and 19 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statewide caseload was at 95,049 on Wednesday. The death toll was 2,274.

