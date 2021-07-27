Sovah Health, LifePoint 'encouraging' vaccination of employees

With concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and specifically the delta variant surging across the country, the response continues to spiral in health care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said that people again should wear masks in indoor settings, even if they are vaccinated, and on Monday hospital professionals advocated that all medical personnel be required to be vaccinated

The Veterans Administration, which has a hospital in Salem and a clinic Danville, now will require all personnel to be vaccinated.

Some independent hospital systems also have taken that step, and officials at Sovah Health in both Danville and Martinsville said they were advocating with their staff to be vaccinated if not actually requiring the shot.

“Nearly 2/3 of Sovah Health employees have been vaccinated,” Danville/Martinsville Market President Alan Larson said in an email response to questions submitted to his marketing staff. “We are proud of our health care heroes for stepping up and making the decision to get vaccinated.”

Larson declined to break down personnel by hospital or to provide any more specific information, such as the variance between those employed as medical staff or nonmedical staff.