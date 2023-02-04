For Danville-area sleep apnea patients wrestling with using a breathing apparatus, Sovah Health is offering a new therapy option.

And while the treatment frees patients from what are known as CPAP machines, surgery is involved for the Inspire implant.

Up to 10% of the population suffers from sleep apnea, a situation where someone stops breathing at night. When this happens, the brain wakes the person so they catch their breath and then they fall back to sleep.

It could happen as little as 10 times as hour or as many as 120.

“If you aren’t sleeping, then you aren’t recovering from the day’s stresses and that sort of thing," Dr. Philip Zapanta, an ear, nose and throat surgeon with Sovah Health, said in an interview with the Register & Bee.

A person with sleep apnea may not even know they have it.

“Classically, it’s someone who has some history of snoring,” Zapanta said.

The person won't necessarily wake up in the middle of the night, but sleep apnea will cause someone to go from a deeper stage of sleep to a lighter one.

If it happens during rapid eye movement — also called REM — then a person doesn't get the restorative sleep that's needed.

“It can go undiagnosed for years,” Zapanta explained.

If left untreated, it puts stress on the heart and can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. It also can lead to automobile crashes, "like you are sleep deprived," Zapanta said.

“At some point it’s going to catch up with you," he explained.

To treat it, a CPAP machine is the gold standard. That provides a positive flow of air that prevents the airway from collapsing, which causes sleep apnea in the first place.

But the machine doesn't work for everyone. First, it makes a loud sound that can keep the patient — or partner — awake a night. Also, depending on movement while sleeping, the CPAP mask can create a leak and blow air toward the eyes.

The apparatus can be a significant struggle for someone who's claustrophobic.

“That can definitely drive up the anxiety,” Zapanta said.

Then there are folks who have a desire to use it, but other issues — like allergies — can lead to problems. Ultimately some people abandon the CPAP machine altogether.

“Everyone is a little bit different on how they can and cannot tolerate the mask,” he said.

Surgery

The Inspire therapy is like a pacemaker for the respiratory system. A small device is implanted in the chest, then another incision is made just underneath the jawline.

“We did our first case at Sovah Health in December,” Zapanta, who joined Sovah Health in July, said.

Previously he was in Washington, D.C., where he performed about 20 Inspire implants.

The patient is put to sleep during the surgery that can last anywhere from 90 minutes to four hours.

One electrode from the device tunnels up to the nerve that controls the tongue. It's designed to stimulate the tongue to keep the airway open at night. Simply put, it works inside the body to prevent sleep apnea.

“Ideally you do not feel it working at all," he explained.

It comes with a remote patients can keep bedside and turn it on when they go to sleep. It even has a timer. For example, if it takes someone 45 minutes to fall asleep, the timer can be set to start working then.

No one option

Zapanta stressed the surgical procedure — which has an 80% success rate — is just one tool to use to fix the problems caused by sleep apnea.

“We do put a lot of effort into trying to have them use the CPAP machine," Zapanta said, noting the surgery is a more invasive procedure. “My goal is, I just want the patient to sleep better.”

The Inspire device, approved in 2015 by the FDA, lasts about 10 years before a battery has to be changed. To change a battery, another surgery is needed, but generally doesn't take as long as the initial one.

When the device is installed, the patient will go to a sleep lab to customize the settings. A technician will turn it on and program it to work best for the individual.

“It does time some time on the patient's side and the doctor's side," Zapanta said.

The bottom line is if someone is suffering from sleep apnea and cannot tolerate a CPAP machine, they should go to an ear, nose and throat specialist. The ENT will work with the patient to figure out a solution.

To quality for the Inspire device, there must be a documented failure or intolerance of the CPAP.

Most insurance plans cover it, Zapanta explained, if the patient meets the criteria.

“It is a very good, promising device," he said.

Learn more online at www.sovahhealth.com/surgery/inspire.