Sovah's hospitals use two primary weapons to treat COVID-19

Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville uses two main forms of treatments for COVID-19 patients: convalescent plasma and Remdesivir.
Both are experimental treatments granted authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic, because so far there is no officially approved treatment for COVID-19.
The convalescent plasma “was in conjunction with Mayo Clinic,” Sovah hospitalist Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said. “They have an extended access program” to “figure out if this was an improvement with COVID patients.”
Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville were among 2,780 hospitals across the nation that participated in the Mayo program, she said. The program involved 100,000 patients who were treated by more than 14,000 participating physicians.
There were 75 patients in both Martinsville and Danville who received the treatment, she said.
The Mayo Clinic’s convalescent plasma program ran from May through August, but Sovah Health still is able to administer the treatment, she said.
Patients must meet certain criteria before they can receive either of the treatment options, she said.
“We don’t know yet” which of the forms of treatment is most effective, she said, but “we are optimistic” with the results. Patients are “improving faster when we use them.”
Convalescent plasma
Convalescent plasma therapy uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness to help others recover, according to the Mayo Clinic on its website.
“Blood donated by people who've recovered from COVID-19 has antibodies to the virus that causes it. The donated blood is processed to remove blood cells, leaving behind liquid (plasma) and antibodies. These can be given to people with COVID-19 to boost their ability to fight the virus,” the website states.
This may lessen the severity or shorten the length of the disease, the website states.
The doctor will order convalescent plasma that is compatible with the patient’s blood type and the hospital’s blood supplier. It is administered through in intravenous line in a 2-hour procedure.
The risk of getting COVID-19 from convalescent plasma has not been tested, the website states, but researchers believe that the risk is low because the donors have recovered fully.
Risks can include allergic reactions, lung damage and difficulty breathing and infections such as HIV and Hepatitis, although the donated blood is tested for safety.
Remdesivir
Remdesivir is a drug administered through IV infusion once a day for up to 10 days. It is sold under the brand name Veklury.
Veklury “may help decrease the amount of coronavirus in your body. This may help you to get better faster,” states the Fact State for Patients on www.remdesivir.com.
Gunn-Nolan described it as an antiviral medication to stop or halt the replication of the virus.
In the beginning of the pandemic, Remdesivir was not available, but lately “every hospital has the ability to purchase Remdesivir. … This has been a complete change from where we were months ago.”
The Veklury Fact Sheet lists as possible side effects:
- Allergic reactions, during and after infusion, possibly including low blood pressure; changes in heartbeat; shortness of breath; wheezing; swelling of the lip, face or throat; rash; nausea; vomiting; sweating; or shivering.
- Increases in levels of liver enzymes, which may be seen as a sign of inflammation or damage to cells in the liver.
Prevention beats cure
With COVID-19., “there is no magic pill. There is no fix,” Gunn-Nolan said.
“Unlike other things in medicine” that have treatments that can give quick cures, “we don’t have that for COVID-19.”
No hospital or doctor can guarantee a cure for it, she said, though often “we hear … and see the beautiful stories of patients getting better. Some of those received those treatments, and some did not.”
As initial panic about the pandemic has slowed down over the past eight months, people seem to have fallen into a false sense of security, she said.
She stressed that the standard safety guidelines — wearing masks, maintaining social distances and “good hand hygiene” — remain crucially important.
Now that fall is here, there’s another component to wellness as well: Get a flu shot.
“It’s safe to come to the hospital and not to delay care. … Routine medical care is more important than ever,” hospital spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said.
People putting off getting their appropriate regular care is an “indirect insult from the global pandemic,” Gunn-Nolan said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
