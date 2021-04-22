 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spark from production causes fire at Pittsylvania County glass-bottle manufacturer, fire chief says
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Spark from production causes fire at Pittsylvania County glass-bottle manufacturer, fire chief says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fires

Several agencies responded to a fire at glass-bottle manufacturer O-I in Ringgold on Thursday afternoon. The fire was contained in about half an hour. No one was injured.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

RINGGOLD — Multiple agencies in Danville and Pittsylvania County responded to a fire at glass-bottle manufacturer O-I in Pittsylvania County on Thursday afternoon. 

County agencies were already fighting a fire at Paradise Lake Campground at 593 Keeling Drive when firefighters were pulled over to the O-I blaze. Help was sought from Danville, said Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County Public Safety director.

"We requested assistance from the city fire department and Danville Life Saving Crew," Slemp said, referring to the fire at O-I. 

Besides the Danville Fire Department and the life saving crew, agencies from Ringgold, Kentuck, Laurel Grove, Bachelors Hall, Mount Hermon and Riverbend also responded, Slemp said. 

About 35 personnel were on scene. 

Ringgold Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Neal said a spark from production inside the O-I facility caused a fire that reached toward the ceiling. A maintenance crew was dousing the fire with water when personnel arrived, Neal said. 

"They did a good job containing it," Neal said of the maintenance crew. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Employees were evacuated. 

The facility had mostly water damage, Neal said. 

The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and was contained in about half an hour. 

No one was injured.

The fire at Keeling Drive campground was reported at about 3 p.m. and left one person with minor burns, Slemp said. That person was treated at the scene by Ringgold Fire & Rescue but was not transported, Neal said. 

The blaze spread from one camper to another, onto picnic tables and into the woods. It was contained in about an hour, Neal said. 

Firefighters from Blairs, Ringgold, Kentuck, Keeling, Laurel Grove and Mount Hermon responded to the fire, Neal said. 

—John R. Crane

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert