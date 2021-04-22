Spark from production causes fire at Pittsylvania County glass-bottle manufacturer, fire chief says

RINGGOLD — Multiple agencies in Danville and Pittsylvania County responded to a fire at glass-bottle manufacturer O-I in Pittsylvania County on Thursday afternoon.

County agencies were already fighting a fire at Paradise Lake Campground at 593 Keeling Drive when firefighters were pulled over to the O-I blaze. Help was sought from Danville, said Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County Public Safety director.

"We requested assistance from the city fire department and Danville Life Saving Crew," Slemp said, referring to the fire at O-I.

Besides the Danville Fire Department and the life saving crew, agencies from Ringgold, Kentuck, Laurel Grove, Bachelors Hall, Mount Hermon and Riverbend also responded, Slemp said.

About 35 personnel were on scene.

Ringgold Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Neal said a spark from production inside the O-I facility caused a fire that reached toward the ceiling. A maintenance crew was dousing the fire with water when personnel arrived, Neal said.

"They did a good job containing it," Neal said of the maintenance crew.

Employees were evacuated.

The facility had mostly water damage, Neal said.