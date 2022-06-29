Spirit of America will shine in Dan River Region to celebrate Independence Day

Red, white and blue American spirit will be on display — and parade — in the coming days throughout the Dan River Region to celebrate Independence Day.

While Chatham has three days of Fourth of July Fun in store this weekend, Danville's main event will be on the evening of America's birthday.

Danville Parks and Recreation will host the annual July 4 Celebration starting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Crossing at the Dan. The yearly tradition features free entertainment and arts and crafts.

Seven Til Sunrise will perform starting at 7 p.m., and food and other items will be available for purchase.

The fireworks show will start at dusk — weather permitting — and will be detonated from the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge.

“We’re proud to be offering the only fireworks show happening on July 4 in Danville this year.” Brittney Ham, a spokesperson for Danville Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. “We hope everyone is able to visit the River District and enjoy the show.”

Pedestrians and motorists can expect changes to the traffic pattern beginning with the closure of the southbound lane and all access lanes at 1 p.m., according to a news release. The northbound lane and all access lanes will close at 8 p.m. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will close at 9 p.m. The River District can be accessed via Union Street Bridge or Industrial Avenue. The fireworks show is free and open to the community. Free parking is available in and around the River District.

Over in Chatham, the three days of festivities kick off Friday.

For the second year, the Rotary Club of Chatham is coordinating Hometown Heroes Celebration.

"The Rotary Club and many local civic, church, and nonprofit groups are partnering to bring old fashioned 4th of July fun to the community," a news release stated."

On Friday, the Chatham Garden Club will sponsor a Patriotic Home and Garden Decorating Contest. Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to decorate with red, white and blue for the weekend. Winners will be selected and have a yard sign posted for the weekend by garden club members.

Also Friday, about 350 American flags will be erected by the Rotary Club in a Field of Honor at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex along U.S. 29. Residents are invited to watch and enjoy the farmers market from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Flags may be donated and dedicated for $40 each online at chathamrotaryclub.com/celebrate2022. The Field of Honor will up until July 16.

A dedication ceremony for the Field of Honor that will remain up until July 16 is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

"The public is invited for remarks and music, and may then wander the field and read the tags on each flag that dedicate it to a particular Hometown Hero," the release stated.

Then at 10:30 a.m., Rotary will host a ping pong ball drop where approximately 1,200 numbered ping pong balls will be dropped from the Chatham Fire Department’s ladder truck onto a field. Winners will be drawn for prize packages of gift cards to local establishments. Proceeds will support Rotary’s polio eradication effort.

Tickets for the ball drop cost $5 each or five for $20 and may be purchased from any Rotary Club member prior to the drop.

Activity will shift to the town of Chatham for the afternoon. The Pittsylvania Historical Society is hosting free Open Museum Days from 2 to 5 p.m. at the 1813 Clerk’s Office located behind Town Hall and at the Heritage Museum at 330 Whitehead St. in Chatham.

At 2 p.m., the historical society will dedicate the Glenn Giles Veterans History Room at the Heritage Museum. Docents will be available at both sites to answer questions about the artifacts, models and displays at the museums.

The Friends of the Pittsylvania County Public Library will host a book sale at the Heritage Museum from 2 to 5 p.m.

A street festival runs from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Center Street. At 7 p.m., the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Fourth of July parade down Main Street. Anyone is welcome to watch or participate on foot, bicycle, golf cart, tractor, horseback or with a float.

The evening will finish with a dazzling fireworks display of Chatham at 9 p.m. or whenever it gets dark enough.

"The public is invited to view the display from their homes or open areas throughout the Chatham area," the release stated. "The fireworks display and parade were highlight from last year’s event, and were scheduled together this year to make it easier for families to enjoy both events together."

Then on Sunday, July 3, Chatham First and Emmanuel Episcopal Church are partnering for two events. The first, at 2:30 p.m. at the church, is a dedication ceremony for the 170 Trees for 170 Years initiative begun in late 2021 to mark the 170th anniversary in May of the renaming of the town from Competition to Chatham. The tree planting program, which is still underway, aims to restore the tree cover throughout the town.

At 3 p.m., following the tree dedication, the Ranier Trio returns to Chatham for a concert of American composers and patriotic music at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. The public is invited to the concert and a reception with the musicians afterward.