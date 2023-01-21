Spotting a need in Danville, resident set to launch new non-emergent transport service

Jaime Bethel is tired of patients having to wait in ambulances outside the emergency room at the hospital.

To ease the burden on emergency transport providers in the area, Bethel is starting up her own ambulance service in Danville, Fab's Family Medical Transport.

The business will provide transport for patients being discharged from the hospital and those needing transfer from one facility to another or transportation to doctor appointments, she said. It will not run 911 emergency calls.

Bethel, 45, plans to begin operation at 239 Eastwood Drive the second week of February.

Her goal is to lighten the load of other ambulances so they can focus on responding to emergencies instead of also having to provide non-emergent transports, she said.

"If I can take care of the transfers, that frees up other agencies to do the 911 calls," Bethel said.

Fab's Family Medical Transport will start out with one ambulance and 10 employees, including dispatchers, EMTs and drivers. In addition to being in charge of operations, Bethel also will do dispatching and is qualified to drive an ambulance, she said.

Bethel, who lives in Ringgold, has worked in the health care industry for 25 years. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for 15 years before joining Sovah Health-Danville's emergency department, where she takes EMS calls and performs other duties.

She decided to offer the service after spotting a need for it in the city. She noticed multiple ambulances frequently staged on South Main Street in front of Sovah Health-Danville's emergency room, waiting for their patients to be able to enter the facility.

"I just wanted to help the community," Bethel said. "I wanted people to have reliable transportation to go where they need to go and not have to wait a long time for it."

Danville Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, a cardiologist and staff member with Sovah Health-Danville, expressed support for any service that can take the strain off the current system.

"It's seeing a problem and trying to help do something to fix it," Miller said of Bethel's endeavor.

Ambulances have to stage outside the emergency room at Sovah due to a shortage of nursing staff, Miller said. Multiples patients in the ER will get admitted to the hospital but must wait before going upstairs to a bed as a result, he said.

"That's happening everywhere," Miller said.

Sovah Health-Danville spokesperson Corey Santoriello said of Bethel's plans, "Sovah Health supports any opportunity to improve patient flow to and from our hospital and emergency department which, in turn, will bring added capacity and benefit our community."

As for patients waiting in an ambulance outside the hospital, trained emergency medical workers continue to care for them while staged, Santoriello added.

"We are committed to maintaining strong communication with the crew should the patient's condition change, requiring emergent care," he said. Further, we will work diligently to minimize any delays in patients being served in the emergency department."

But Robbie Woodall, chief of the Danville Lifesaving Crew, said there was no urgent need for an added non-emergent ambulance service in the city.

"I don't think the citizens are in dire need, but if somebody wants to start a business, we support it," said Woodall, who also serves as an advisory member of the city's ambulance committee. "We're not going to stand in anybody's way."

He added that Bethel has a good business plan.

Bethel received help from the Longwood Small Business Development Center at Danville Community College.

"She seemed like a good prospect," said Michael Duncan, regional consultant with the center. "We hit it off pretty well and spent a lot of time working through everything."

The center, which receives local, state and federal funding, provides advisory services for small business owners and entrepreneurs, including market and operational research information.

Duncan evaluated the local market to determine the level of need for non-emergent ambulance service.

"It's an ongoing demand," Duncan said.

Currently, the Danville Life Saving Crew has a division that provides non-emergent transport, Woodall said. Another provider, LifeCare, also offers that service, he added.

In addition, Duke University Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital send vehicles to Danville to transport patients who need advanced care at those facilities, Woodall said.

The shortage of staff is the real problem, Woodall said.

"We just need more health care workers," he said, adding that the Danville Life Saving Crew provides hundreds of non-emergent medical transports per month.

For Bethel, she cannot stand seeing patients have to wait to get hospital care.

"I hate that," she said. "I absolutely hate that."

When it comes to running a transport business, personnel and equipment issues are the biggest challenges, Woodall said.

"We wish her luck and I hope she does well," he said.