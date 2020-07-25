Spotty internet access a primary factor in not pursuing full-on virtual learning for Pittsylvania County students

Kristal Harris, a business teacher at Tunstall High School, has two children in Tunstall Middle School and a daughter at Tunstall high. The family also runs a business breeding cattle, which they have to use the computer for to input records.
Between all of them, they have just 30 gigabytes of data at home, 15 on the cellphone and 15 from the phone's wireless hotspot, but even that access is unreliable and spotty, she said, which prevented her from doing any live video meetings with her students and colleagues.
During the last two months of the 2019-20 school year, Harris would sometimes swing by a relatives' home to use their internet, but that was still slow and unreliable.
With Pittsylvania County being quite rural and Virginia's largest locality by landmass, improving access to reliable broadband internet has been a stated goal of the board of supervisors. The lack of reliable access across the county now will play a major role in the success of the school division's hybrid reopening — both for teachers and students.
“Internet is really driving the accessibility of instruction, but also the methodology of instruction," said Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association.
The reopening plan that has been approved by the Pittsylvania County School Board includes students in grades K-3, along with special education and English learners, attending in-person classes four days a week. Grades four-12 will attend in-person classes just two days a week and be responsible for remote learning, either through virtual, online options or take-home paper packets for those without internet access. Students also will have the option to do exclusively remote learning.
Surveys that have gone out by phone to families with students in the school division have found that a little more than 50% of students have internet access at home, roughly 11% don't and another 35% haven't responded, said Jeff Early, assistant superintendent for operations in Pittsylvania County Schools.
“That’s the big question mark," Early said of those students who haven't responded yet.
Those same surveys have asked about access to internet-accessing devices and the percentages are similar, but Early said he hasn't analyzed if it's the same students that have both devices and access. Surveys sent out to staff members in March found that roughly 80% of the 900 respondents said they had internet access at home.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has made it a goal to provide broadband internet access to 90% of county residents by 2024. But right now 40% of Pittsylvania County E911 address points — which includes any address registered with first responders — don’t have access to any broadband services, with most of those being in the northern areas of the county away from the U.S. 29 corridor.
A survey conducted last year by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors found that 62% of residents that do have internet access “depend on inadequate, expensive, unreliable, and/or obsolete services,” which include digital subscriber line, satellite, cellular data and even dial-up. This means that many of those with internet service have constraints in reliability and bandwidth — or the amount of information their device can work with and the speed at which it can process that information.
Tara Mills, a history teacher at Tunstall High School, said that the DSL internet coverage at her home is spotty and that her and her daughter will have to coordinate who needs to use the internet at what times. To gauge her students' internet needs, Mills has put out a survey to determine not only if they have access, but also when.
“It’s important to know that teachers can be creative. We are good at figuring our way around things," she said.
The question of reliable internet access was a common theme that emerged in the responses from an open-ended parent survey that the school division put out after the reopening plan was first proposed. The results of the survey were obtained by the Register & Bee through a Freedom of Information Act request.
One parent, with four children between Southside Elementary and Dan River High School, wrote of a desire for in-person instruction because not all the children could utilize virtual options at the same time.
"Our internet isn't the best. Sometimes we get service, sometimes we don't, and it is slow when we do get it," the parent wrote. "The virtual thing won't work for us. What if two or more of my kids have a virtual class at the same thing? I will have to pick and choose which child can attend the virtual class."
Jones said she's worked with both teachers and students who have tried to complete assignments and planning, including working with more complex data like spreadsheets on their mobile phones.
“We've had students as well as staff trying to get stuff done on their phones … quite frankly the phone is not the best option,"Jones said.
While developing different possible reopening plans, access to internet and devices was a primary factor in not pursuing full-on virtual learning, Superintendent Mark Jones said at a recent school board meeting. Many divisions across the state have elected to do all-remote learning for at least some of the coming school year. The Danville School Board is currently mulling a plan where the first nine weeks would be online and then the school board would reevaluate whether it is safe for students to return, but on a rotating schedule so not all students are in any one particular school at once.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors recently approved the division taking nearly $1 million of the county's CARES Act funds to purchase roughly 3,000 Chromebooks. The idea is that these would go into the schools so that students could take home the older devices that the division already has, but the timeline of when those laptops will arrive is still unclear.
“A lot of what we’re able to do will hinge on when those Chromebooks … become available to us," Early said.
For those without internet access, leaders have suggested sending home a laptop along with a flash drive with all the videos and content already downloaded onto the computer.
Free wireless internet access also will be available in the parking lots of each of the county elementary, middle and high schools for those that don't have access at home.
Last year, students weren't graded for any of the work they did unless they had a failing grade at the time of the closure and needed to bring their grade up to passing. Jessica Jones said learning was more time-consuming for those without internet.
“It’s a time disparity when you’re sitting down and you’re going remotely through a packet versus if you’re sitting online and all you have to do is just click," she said.
Many students, both with and without internet access, however, "checked out" and stopped trying because there were no grades or mandatory new content, Jessica Jones said. This year, even remote-only learners will be responsible for learning content and submitting graded assignments.
“There will be a lot of burden on parents to encourage their students to do their work," said Chairman of the School Board Samuel Burton, noting that this is true whether or not the student is working online or with a paper packet. “I’m not sure devices at home is the answer … what I have found to be true is a lot of other divisions have given everybody devices, but their scores are not as good as our scores."
When asked about any disparities in engagement and learning between those with and without internet access during the last school year, Teresa Petty, the assistant superintendent for instruction for the division, wrote in an email that "the learning modules have been designed to include engaging authentic, and relevant learning experiences for students to complete."
"The Standards of Learning content will be the same for both online learning modules and paper packets," she wrote.
Jessica Jones has requested that the board of supervisors put additional funding into expanding broadband internet access to "bridge the gap."
“For us to be successful as a school system and as a county, we have got to have good internet access," Jessica Jones said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.