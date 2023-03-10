Losing an hour of sleep this weekend will extend the sunlight into the evening but make for a darker morning commute.

That could put more drowsy drivers on the road come Monday, auto club AAA warned this week.

“When the time changes, sleep cycles are interrupted and drivers can be more tired than they realize,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement. “Losing one hour of sleep takes an adjustment and drivers need to prepare by getting more rest, especially on Sunday.”

In general, 1 in 3 Americans is sleep deprived, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's defined when a person gets less than seven hours of sleep, the recommended minimum.

Also, 1 in 20 people has fallen asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the past month.

“Knowing the warning signs of drowsiness can help drivers avoid dozing off behind the wheel,” Dean said. “Symptoms include having trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting from your lane and not remembering the last few miles driven.”

According to recent research by AAA, about 95% believe drowsy driving poses a series threat and is "completely unacceptable behavior," yet about 1 in 5 admit to driving "when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at some point in the past month."

AAA also stressed that motorists traveling in darker conditions over the next few weeks should be especially cautious for students waiting to board a school bus.

"It’s important for drivers to be alert and remember that children will be on their way to school and may be hard to see," AAA officials wrote in a news release, noting that 75% of pedestrian fatalities happen when it’s dark, according to findings from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association released in 2021.

When filling up the tank for Monday's commute, Dan River Region drivers will notice a jump at the pump.

Across Virginia, gas costs are up about 9 cents in a week. In Danville, AAA reported the average for a gallon of gas was $3.12 on Friday, up 7 cents from last week. Anyone filling up in Pittsylvania County paid about $3.19 a gallon.

Compared to exactly a year ago, prices are down nearly $1 a gallon.

"The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, explained. "Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases."

Andrew Gross over at AAA said moving to the summer blend can add up to 10 cents per gallon.

"While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring, De Haan said.

He believes that by Memorial Day the average price of a gallon of gas nationally could reach $4 again.