God’s Storehouse — a Danville-based food pantry — is teaming up with the National Association of Letter Carriers for Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive as an increase for help grows in the Dan River Region.

Residents may leave donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox Saturday and letter carriers will collect the donations along their routes and deliver to the post office. Organizers ask to be sure glass products aren’t donated.

“We are so grateful to the postmasters and postal workers for participating in this event,” Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse said in a statement. “This food stocks our shelves for the summer months and greatly helps our neighbors in need.”

Now in its 31st year, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food throughout America, a news release reported.

“God’s Storehouse appreciates that this is an extra burden on already overloaded postal workers, and we work very hard to have lots of volunteers to help pick up in neighborhoods and to help off-load the postal trucks at the post office,” Harris said.

Volunteers with God’s Storehouse will help local postal workers to collect food along their routes while also unloading and sorting food at the post office.

Thousands of pounds of food are typically donated locally by the community.

With the recent reduction in SNAP benefits and rising food prices, God’s Storehouse is seeing an increase in the number of families needing help.

“The donated food from the food drive enables God’s Storehouse to stock the shelves for the summer months when food donations from schools, individuals and faith groups decrease,” the news release stated.

Donations from the winter holiday — often a time when people give to the food pantry — are dwindling with summer approaching, and God’s Storehouse is looking to ensure its shelves are stocked.

Learn more online at www.godsstorehouse.org.