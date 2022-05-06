Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to benefit Danville's God's Storehouse back after two-year hiatus

For the first time since 2019, God’s Storehouse, a local nonprofit food pantry, will be holding its Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carrier Food Drive.

The event will be on May 14 with postal workers putting plastic bags for food collection in residents’ mailboxes a week before.

“People can fill up the bags with nonperishable food donations and place beside their mailbox. Either postal workers or God’s Storehouse volunteers will pick them up,” explained Karen Harris, executive director. “If they can’t leave the donation by their mailbox on that Saturday, they can drop it by God’s Storehouse the next week or the week before.”

She promised there would be yard signs throughout the city to remind people of the event.

Harris said it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because the event has to be approved and voted on by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“Due to COVID, they felt it was too dangerous," said Harris. "We have to have lots of volunteers that day at the post office, which would have increased the risks and exposure to COVID. Also it would have been many people in and out of the post office.”

Suggested food items to donate are peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, cereal, rice, dried beans and pasta, all with no glass containers.

Volunteers are also needed for the drive, she said.

“We need volunteers to help at the post office to receive and sort food, and we need volunteers willing to go into the neighborhoods to pick up food left at the mailboxes. We also need volunteers to meet postal workers to off load their truck,” said Harris.

The fundraiser has been successful in the past. In 2019 the drive collected 32,799 pounds of food, with 33,454 collected in 2018 and 39,066 pounds in 2017.

“All the food we receive is checked for dates and sorted,” said Harris. “This food stocks our shelves for the summer months when donations decrease and will last us from May to August. Currently, we are helping an average of 90 families a day.”

She also reported that the recent Empty Bowls fundraiser brought in $9,500 for the organization, which was an increase from last year.

Besides volunteers for Stamp Out Hunger, God’s Storehouse always needs volunteers in general, said Harris.

“We need people willing to push, pull, greet customers, prepare food boxes, sort and prepare donated food for storage, and drivers to pick up donated food,” she said. “Monetary donations are always needed to pay for operating expenses, such as utility bills, insurance and office supplies.”

To volunteer, call God’s Storehouse at 434-793-3663 and ask for Rachel or email info@godsstorehouse.org.

“I am very grateful to the post master, NALC members and postal workers for their willingness to do this food drive. I know it is a great deal of work on their part,” Harris said. “We work hard to get lots of volunteers that day to minimize the impact on the postal workers. Their job is tough enough even without this added work.”

She also asked for prayers for sunshine, not rain, on the day of the event since rain lowers the donations and gets the food wet.

“The past two years we have had to purchase food to keep our shelves stocked, which was a big expense for us, although we did have grants to help cover the costs,” she said. “Having this food drive is very beneficial to God’s Storehouse and helps us greatly.”

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.