Starting Monday, all adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

Moving ahead of schedule, residents 16 and older in Danville and Pittsylvania County will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
The local health district announced the move Friday afternoon a day after Gov. Ralph Northam promised the entire state would move into what's known has Phase 2 by April 18, lifting the phased restrictions in place.
“We are pleased to begin offering appointments to all members of general public in Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and Southside Health District that have pre-registered,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district. “However, those with the highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.”
A news release reported that as of Friday, 30,000 residents in the local health district have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 14,500 are fully vaccinated.
Based on a 100,000 population of Danville and Pittsylvania County, that means a little more than 14% of the residents are fully vaccinated.
To be added to the waitlist to receive a vaccine, residents must pre-register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.
No walk-ins will be accepted at any vaccination clinic. When an appointment is made, residents are asked to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to the appointment time.
"Too many people arriving too early causes backups," the news release stated.
Also, it's recommended to wear clothes that have easy access to the upper arm.
When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, please follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:
"In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention," officials wrote in the news release. "Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often, stay at least six feet away from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household."