Starting Monday, all adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

Moving ahead of schedule, residents 16 and older in Danville and Pittsylvania County will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The local health district announced the move Friday afternoon a day after Gov. Ralph Northam promised the entire state would move into what's known has Phase 2 by April 18, lifting the phased restrictions in place.

“We are pleased to begin offering appointments to all members of general public in Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and Southside Health District that have pre-registered,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district. “However, those with the highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.”

A news release reported that as of Friday, 30,000 residents in the local health district have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 14,500 are fully vaccinated.

Based on a 100,000 population of Danville and Pittsylvania County, that means a little more than 14% of the residents are fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To be added to the waitlist to receive a vaccine, residents must pre-register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.