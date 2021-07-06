State brownfield grant to help pay for removal of hazardous materials at White Mill project in Danville

The IDA owns the White Mill property, which is 600,000 to 700,000 square feet built in 1920 and formerly part of a sprawling Dan River Inc. textile operation.

424 Memorial Drive LLC will retain control of the property, and the White Mill building will be divided into three individually-controlled sections, with 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces.

Alexander Company will lease Phase I of the residential portion , and the IDA will lease the commercial part. The IDA will receive income from the commercial tenants and an additional 25% of the project’s stabilized cash-flow.

Site Collaborative, an architectural firm in Raleigh, North Carolina, that is designing a nearby riverfront park, will design the building renovation, too.

The apartments will come in 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom units, with 1-bedroom units renting for between $840 and $980 a month, and the 2- and 3-bedroom apartments will rent for $1,000 to $1,200 and $1,170 to $1,490, respectively.

A quarter of the apartments would be set aside to make housing available for individuals and families earning between $30,000 and $50,000 a year.