State police investigating wreck involving truck, school bus in Blairs

Virginia State Police are investigating a wreck between a truck and a school bus that happened Wednesday morning at East Witt Road and U.S. 29 in Blairs.  

 John Crane

Virginia State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning wreck that happened on U.S. 29 in Blairs between a pick-up truck and a Pittsylvania County school bus carrying seven students. 

There were no major injuries in the incident, Virginia State Police Sgt. B. Draper said at the scene. The wreck occurred at U.S. 29 and East Witt Road. 

"I don't think any of them were transported," Draper said of those involved in the crash that was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday.  

Further details were not available at the scene.  

