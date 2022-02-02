State police: Plane crashed shortly after taking off from Danville Regional Airport; one death reported

RINGGOLD — The plane that crashed Tuesday in Pittsylvania County near the North Carolina border was a Cessna 310R.

Virginia State Police is investigating the plane crash, which resulted in a fatality.

The crash was reported at 2:04 p.m. near Cardwell Lane in Pittsylvania County. The Cessna 310R departed from Danville Regional Airport and crashed shortly after take-off.

There was only one person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The victim’s remains were transported the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Western Office for positive identification.

The NTSB and the FAA are also investigating the crash.

