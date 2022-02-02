 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

State police: Plane crashed shortly after taking off from Danville Regional Airport; one death reported

  • 0
Plane crash (copy)

Personnel investigate a plane crash that left a pilot dead Tuesday near the Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds off Cardwell Lane in the Ringgold area.  

 John Crane

RINGGOLD — The plane that crashed Tuesday in Pittsylvania County near the North Carolina border was a Cessna 310R.  

Virginia State Police is investigating the plane crash, which resulted in a fatality.

The crash was reported at 2:04 p.m. near Cardwell Lane in Pittsylvania County. The Cessna 310R departed from Danville Regional Airport and crashed shortly after take-off.

There was only one person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The victim’s remains were transported the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Western Office for positive identification.

The NTSB and the FAA are also investigating the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ethiopian Airlines starts flying 737 MAX again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert