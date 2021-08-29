Statewide COVID-19 projections ease slightly, but Southside areas could still exceed January infection rates

Virginians appear to be responding to the current COVID-19 crisis with efforts to stem the spread of a potent variant of the novel coronavirus, easing projections of expected caseloads next month in the commonwealth.
But not all areas will be able to escape unscathed and cases are still expected to rise.
An uptick in mask wearing and vaccinations prompted the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute to scale back statewide projections. Last week, models showed caseloads exceeding levels set in January. By Friday, the projected numbers — on a state level — are now below the winter surge.
However, Southern Virginia localities are still on track — in the worse-case situation — to exceed January caseloads. For example, in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, it's possible there will be more than 870 weekly cases by Oct. 3, a 27% increase over the 687 weekly cases recorded Jan. 17.
In the neighboring West Piedmont Health District, an area that encompasses Martinsville along with Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, the model shows a 54% increase in weekly cases — 747 — by Sept. 21 over the 485 weekly infections on Jan. 17.
Southern Virginia areas also have lower vaccination rates compared to other parts of the commonwealth.
"Many Virginians are heeding the warnings provided by the data and projections and are adjusting their behavior," UVa researchers wrote in Friday's report.
After Gov. Ralph Northam ended the state's mask mandate on May 14, the wearing of face coverings dropped to about 40% of residents. Last week it had rebounded to about 60%, according to survey data from the Delphi Group at Carnegie-Mellon.
Health officials are urging everyone — even those fully vaccinated — to wear face masks in indoor settings. With the delta variant, a highly transmissible version of the coronavirus, swirling, more people are becoming infected. It's also possible to spread the virus to others days before symptoms show up.
With COVID-19 cases growing in nearly all health districts in Virginia, donning face masks and avoiding crowds will be needed to avoid the "worst outcomes" from this fourth wave of cases, UVa reports.
"While Virginian's efforts appear to be paying off, we still have a lot of work to do," researchers cautioned. And while caseloads may end up being lower around the state, hospitalizations are expected to exceed January's surge.
Health leaders have noted an increase in the severity of illnesses compared to this time last year. Also, younger people — the age groups with the lowest vaccination rates — are having to be admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.
"Vaccines are highly effective, particularly against hospitalization and death," UVa researchers said. "Vaccination is the best method to protect yourself and your family."
In Danville, about half of the city residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, a milestone reached last week. Pittsylvania County has about 46% of adults with two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson version.
There's still a "large reservoir" of either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents in the state. Those are at the highest risk for contracting COVID-19 and facing severe outcomes.
"Virginians have an opportunity to change the course of the pandemic," researchers wrote in the reports' conclusion. "Do your part to stop the spread. Please continue to practice good prevention including masking, and get vaccinated as soon as eligible."