Statewide COVID-19 projections ease slightly, but Southside areas could still exceed January infection rates

After Gov. Ralph Northam ended the state's mask mandate on May 14, the wearing of face coverings dropped to about 40% of residents. Last week it had rebounded to about 60%, according to survey data from the Delphi Group at Carnegie-Mellon.

Health officials are urging everyone — even those fully vaccinated — to wear face masks in indoor settings. With the delta variant, a highly transmissible version of the coronavirus, swirling, more people are becoming infected. It's also possible to spread the virus to others days before symptoms show up.

With COVID-19 cases growing in nearly all health districts in Virginia, donning face masks and avoiding crowds will be needed to avoid the "worst outcomes" from this fourth wave of cases, UVa reports.

"While Virginian's efforts appear to be paying off, we still have a lot of work to do," researchers cautioned. And while caseloads may end up being lower around the state, hospitalizations are expected to exceed January's surge.

Health leaders have noted an increase in the severity of illnesses compared to this time last year. Also, younger people — the age groups with the lowest vaccination rates — are having to be admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.