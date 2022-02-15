Statewide law goes into effect banning burning before 4 p.m.

An annual statewide law that bans burning before 4 p.m. went into effect Tuesday.

Specifically, it prohibits outdoor burning before 4 p.m. in or within 300 feet of wooded areas. The ban is in place until April 30.

"The law is put into place to reduce the number of wildfires as winds usually calm down after 4 p.m. and humidity levels increase, which reduces the potential for a fire to get out of control," Danville Fire Marshal Shelby J. Irving said in a news release.

Irving reminds residents and visitors that city regulations restrict what can be burned within the city limits. Only leaves, tree trimmings, yard and garden trimmings may be burned. The fires must be 50 feet from any structure, and provisions must be made to prevent the fire from spreading within 50 feet of any structure, Irving wrote in a news release.

Residents are only allowed to burn between 4 p.m. and midnight. The law also includes brush land or fields that contain dry grass or other flammable materials.

"Active fires must be always attended with proper care and all precautions should be taken when burning," Irving said. "The precautions include keeping dirt, sand, water, or a fire extinguisher nearby to extinguish fires."

In addition, city regulations — in place all year — require written permission from property owners of buildings located within 300 feet of the burning site.

"Residents are encouraged to check the weather prior to burning to ensure conditions are favorable," Irving wrote. "Low humidity and high winds create unfavorable conditions that allow a fire to become uncontrollable."

In an emergency situation all burning may be halted. This happened late last year when drought conditions gripped the Dan River Region. Now, only a small area of Danville is considered "abnormally dry," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A violation of the regulations are class one misdemeanors which are punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,500, or imprisonment not exceeding 12 month or both.