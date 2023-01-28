Steps taken to revamp Danville's Westmoreland Park, with goal of bringing community together

Sixty-eight-year-old Danville resident Clyde McCoy used to play basketball there when he was a kid.

He and other city residents have been working, raising money to improve a nearly 4-acre green space in the Westmoreland neighborhood behind Head Start in the former Westmoreland Elementary School.

The spot that sits at Sycamore and Spruce streets in the historic Holbrook-Ross neighborhood holds a special place in the hearts of McCoy and residents in that area of the city.

They plan to bring it back to life as a park with an improved basketball court, playground, a new walkway around the space's periphery and other amenities.

"We want to make it better for our toddlers, teens and seniors," McCoy, president of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization, told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview at the city-owned property Friday afternoon.

The group's mission is to bring the Westmoreland community together while enhancing health, wellness and quality of life for its residents. Its priority is to fulfill its mission through redevelopment of the former Westmoreland Elementary School property into Westmoreland Park.

Since 2016, the group has been working with the city and other organizations to improve the playground and shelter facilities on the property to better accommodate neighborhood recreation needs and special neighborhood events.

That dream is getting closer to coming true.

On Jan. 10, the city of Danville sent out a request for proposals seeking bids for construction at the park. Bids from contractors are due Feb. 9.

"Westmoreland Park is entering its first phases of implementation after years of community fundraising," said Stephanie Lovely, facilities and services planner with Danville Parks and Recreation. "We are really excited to see this get off the ground."

Plans include new basketball courts, a new shelter and an accessible playground, Lovely said.

The site currently has an old basketball court, a small shelter and a fenced-in play area for toddlers. The 3.6-acre property is owned and maintained by the city of Danville and has served as a gathering place and play area for years.

The green space is now used for a variety of events, including the city’s annual National Night Out celebration, Rock the Block and voter registration events, among others.

Creation of a new park has been a collaborative effort of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization, Danville Regional Foundation and the city of Danville, according to the city's request for proposals.

Proposed park improvements are primarily located along the northern and eastern edges of the green space.

According to the request for proposals, the site design includes a neighborhood-scale play space, a community gathering plaza, a shade structure, seating areas, pedestrian walkways, a renovated basketball court area, enhanced landscaping, utility improvements and stormwater features.

So far, around $750,000 has been raised from private donations, foundations and grants, McCoy said Friday. The money is enough to cover two phases of the three-phase project, Lovely said.

The money was raised by McCoy's group and the Friends of Westmoreland Park. The park holds memories for Wendi Everson, a volunteer with the latter group.

"The park is important to me because I attended Langston Junior High School and I would often attend basketball camps that Johnny Newman hosted at the park," said Everson, director of the Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation. "I believe that kids should have safe places to play after school. Parks deter kids from engaging in negative behavior, improve social skills and improve their health and well-being."

Local groups expect to hold an event launching a campaign to raise the remaining needed money for the project, with groundbreaking for the project later this year.

"We aim to break ground this year," McCoy said.

The campaign will include an option for donors to buy bricks that will be installed in the walking trail, which groups hope will include features highlighting the neighborhood's history.

"The waking trail that we're going to have will actually feature some of the historic events that happened in the neighborhood," McCoy said.

The groups' efforts to raise money for revamping the green space can serve as an example for others who want to establish a park, according to Lovely.

"Their community-led initiative to implement a park and their persistent efforts to organize and make change in their community is one that we are using as a blueprint for other neighborhoods that do not have a park but would like one," Lovely said.

As for the Holbrook-Ross neighborhood, it was one of the first in Danville for Black professionals.

McCoy's group would like for the planned walking trail encircling the park to be especially for residents of the nearby senior apartment building inside the former Langston High School, which was later Westmoreland Junior High School.

“When those two schools were active, all of that land belonged to the schools,” Danville Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds told the Danville Register & Bee in October 2019. That is why it was never designated as an official city park, he said.

According to a 2017 Westmoreland Park Master Plan Report, Westmoreland Elementary School and Langston High School replaced the city’s first public school for Blacks, which was built in 1880.

In January 2017, the Westmoreland group hired a professional landscape architect to work with neighborhood stakeholders to develop a park program, master plan, and preliminary costs for improvements on the property.

The master plan was completed in July 2017. The plan was commemorated in an announcement letter to community members and partners the following month. The letter included photos of the park design.

On August 7, 2018, a delegation including the mayor, Danville City Council members, and Danville Police Department officials attended Westmoreland Neighborhood’s National Night Out special event and announced to a crowd of close to 500 people that the Westmoreland Park master plan had been approved.

The COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions and inflation delayed the project.