Stew to be offered for pick-up at locations in Danville on Christmas Day

For the second year in a row, Danville’s annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held in the form of stew offered for pick-up at locations throughout the city.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to have residents pick up quarts of stew to take home for last year’s dinner. The event, held every Christmas Day for more than 30 years, previously included an in-person feast at the Danville Community Market.

“Due to COVID, we cannot do that,” said Clem Oliver, co-chair of the Community Christmas Dinner Committee, which holds the event.

City residents in need of a hot meal this Christmas can get quarts of stew at four different locations from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday:

Train with Dave fitness center at 404 Craghead St.;

Union Street Missionary Baptist Church at 100 Sycamore St.;

True Holiness Apostolic Church at 502 Southampton Ave.;

and The Bethlehem Temple at 2222 N. Main St.

Those wishing to pick up quarts of stew must call and make a request at 434-791-0001 by midnight Dec. 23, Oliver said. Callers should give their name, phone number and the number of quarts they want.

The quarts of stew are free to anyone in the city who needs them, Oliver said.

Volunteers will begin making the stew at 5 a.m. Christmas Day at West Main Baptist Church, Oliver said.

Last year, “we had about 400 quarts and it was all gone” by the time the event was over, Oliver said.

“I’d like to thank Jerome Cook for letting us use his pot,” she said.

