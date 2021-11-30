Still in high-risk zones for COVID-19, Danville and Pittsylvania County on opposite ends of positivity spectrum

Currently, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging 15 new cases a day, a drop from 24 on Nov. 22 when the caseloads appeared to be increasing. It's not clear if a holiday lag is factoring into the data.

There were two dozen news infections reported in Tuesday morning's update from the health department. As colder weather sets in, driving more people inside, health experts worry there may be an uptick in cases.

Officials with the state health department also are on alert and monitoring for signs of a new variant, known as omicron. As of Monday, this new mutation of COVID-19 has yet to be detected in the United States.

“Once again, we see how unpredictable viruses can be. Viruses change and mutate all the time, and as we learn more about this new variant, we need to continue taking precautions to reduce infections,” Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “We all want this pandemic to end."

Oliver strongly recommends vaccination — and boosters — as the top line of defense against COVID-19

"Please continue to do those things that we know can help reduce virus transmission, such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home if you are sick, and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or if you have had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19,” he said.