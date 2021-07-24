Still recovering from pandemic, summer camp a place of fun and new best friends

One of the boys grabbed a broom and tried his best before Okaroh took the broom and helped him out.

When the campers are between organized activities, they run out on the basketball court and make up their own games involving running and sharks.

“We’re playing Shark Attack,” Davionna Kelley said. “There’s one shark who has the ball and everyone has to run to the other side without getting hit.”

Okaroh explained that each week has a different theme, a different sport and a different character trait to study.

“This week the theme is the beach, the sport is volleyball and the character trait is respect,” she said.

Working with paper mache

The group of younger children is beginning the day’s project of making pinatas from paper mache. Some of them like to work with the goopy paper and some don’t. They all like camp, though.

“I like to play on the playground and to make friends,” Amira Hereford, 4, said.

Two other little girls, Addison Dalton and Jasmine Swann, pronounced themselves “best friends” as they jump on each other’s backs and twirl around, holding hands.