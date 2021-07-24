Still recovering from pandemic, summer camp a place of fun and new best friends

On a hot and humid morning recently summer camp was in full swing at Coates Recreation Center.
It was snack time.
A table of boys was playing “Rock, Paper, Scissors” to determine who would win the extra Lunchables. Another was trying to build himself a new nose out of his drink container.
A girl at a nearby table was fashioning pretend candles out of pretzel sticks for her muffin, while others showed off the booklets they had made for their invention of a cross between a Cheeto and Dorito.
With snack time over, the kids met on the basketball court to chase and jump on each other until it was time to make paper mache pinatas.
“I like to come here,” said 11-year-old Luke Cusumano. “I like doing the activities. I didn’t know these guys before I came, but they are my friends now.”
The Youth Summer Camps offered by the city of Danville are available for children ages 5 to 12. The Coates indoor camp has run since June 7 and will end Aug. 9, according to the city’s website.
Parks and recreation site supervisors and a summer intern assist the program coordinator who runs the camp, Brittney Ham, parks and recreation spokesperson, said.
Outdoor camps also have been held throughout the summer with an adventure camp, nature camp and kayak camp already concluded and a football camp and cheerleading camp starting soon, according to Ham.
A second adventure camp will be held this week, the website states.
Following CDC guidelines
Ham said they were able to hold several small camps last summer, but had to “reduce the numbers greatly” to align with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are still currently following CDC guidelines and will continue to do so,” she said. “The (camp) numbers are down from pre-Covid but have been consistent throughout this summer and even have increased a little as the summer continues.”
The program also follows the National Afterschool Association healthy eating and physical activity standards and Virginia child care standards, as well as providing snacks and lunches, according to the city’s website.
'So fun'
Coi Okaroh, who graduated from Averett University in the spring, is one of the site supervisors at Coates and said she loves her job. She plans on going to graduate school and getting a master’s degree in psychology.
“The kids are all so fun. They’re great. There are so many personalities,” she said.
Then she turned to the table of boys and said, “Someone is going to clean up the crumbs under that table.”
One of the boys grabbed a broom and tried his best before Okaroh took the broom and helped him out.
When the campers are between organized activities, they run out on the basketball court and make up their own games involving running and sharks.
“We’re playing Shark Attack,” Davionna Kelley said. “There’s one shark who has the ball and everyone has to run to the other side without getting hit.”
Okaroh explained that each week has a different theme, a different sport and a different character trait to study.
“This week the theme is the beach, the sport is volleyball and the character trait is respect,” she said.
Working with paper mache
The group of younger children is beginning the day’s project of making pinatas from paper mache. Some of them like to work with the goopy paper and some don’t. They all like camp, though.
“I like to play on the playground and to make friends,” Amira Hereford, 4, said.
Two other little girls, Addison Dalton and Jasmine Swann, pronounced themselves “best friends” as they jump on each other’s backs and twirl around, holding hands.
Chloe Tipton said she liked water and beach week, especially when she got to run through the sprinklers. Therapy dogs that come on Tuesdays are another favorite activity she enjoys.
Harley Hess, one of the site supervisors was working out her last week at the camp.
“This has been a good job,” she said. “I am going to miss them.”
Then she turned back to all the children demanding her attention on how to make a paper mache piñata.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.