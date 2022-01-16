'Stop surviving and start living,' speaker says at MLK Banquet in Danville

As part of a three-day celebration honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Danville and Pittsylvania County chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted its annual MLK Banquet on Saturday.

Held at the Stratford Conference Center, the event was preceded by a Youth Spelling Bee on Friday evening and — despite an impending winter storm — was scheduled to be followed by the Stop The Killing Candlelight March on Sunday.

The Rev. William A. Keen, president of the Virginia Southern Christian Leadership Conference, explained a central purpose of the event series is to “try to educate young people of the Kingian perspective of nonviolent action.

"We try to put the movement in context,” he said in an interview before the banquet.

Keen further emphasized the importance of making sure history of the civil rights movement is taught by the people who lived it and who know it intimately. He noted many of King’s most iconic quotes are often taken out of context and misappropriated for purposes that have nothing to do with his true legacy or the lived experience that inspired his words.

“America has the opportunity to rise above racism and oppression, if you would allow our institutions to educate our people,” he said.

A focus on educating, promoting and empowering the youth was a consistent theme throughout the night.

Ten-year-old Aniyah Stockton, a fifth grader at Mount Olivet Elementary School in Henry County, won Friday night’s spelling bee and was further honored with the opportunity to sing an excerpt from “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” at the opening of Saturday's banquet.

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is a hymn written by famed African American writer James Weldon Johnson and has been considered to be the Black national anthem since the NAACP declared it so in 1919.

“We are here to raise leaders who exemplify truth, freedom, justice and equality — not wolves in sheep’s clothing," Keen said outlining the purpose for the event. "It’s time for us to be true leaders,” stated Keen.

A series of greetings were given by members in the community. Former Danville Mayor Sherman Saunders spoke on behalf of Danville City Council, and playfully cajoled Councilman Larry Campbell Jr. to join him as he walked to the podium.

“Long before the 1800s our struggle existed," Saunders said. "Now is not the time to relax."

Saunders said the threat of the pandemic is real, "but so is the threat to the progress we fought for.”

Donna Waddell, a board member of the national SCLC, commended attendees for participating despite the threat of COVID-19, noting the importance of staying involved.

“We are witnessing once again an effort to deny African Americans our right to vote," she said. "Let us never fall asleep at the wheel."

David King, president of the student council association at George Washington High School, continued with this theme.

“We have to make sure our history is not forgotten," King said. "We have to continue to fight because the fight is not over yet.”

After the greetings concluded, Bullock then returned for a robust solo performance of “Blessed Assurance,” during which he shared via musical ad libs he survived a heart attack and triple bypass surgery four years ago. The crowd showed enthusiastic support for Bullock as he interlaced messages of hope and faith in between athletically performed song lyrics.

Keeping with the evening’s theme of youth empowerment, the keynote speech was given by Ishmael Muhammad, a graduate of Winston Salem State University described in his introduction as a member of “Generation Z.”

Muhammad is also an alum of George Washington High School and Danville Community College, where he studied to become an emergency medical technician. During this time, he served as a junior member of Danville Life Saving Crew and secretary of DCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter.

Muhammad became a member of Tau Sigma Honor Society at Winston Salem State University, where he studied biology and graduated magna cum laude. He's continuing his studies in cellular biology.

Muhammad, a member of the Nation of Islam, gave an impassioned speech urging the audience to “stop surviving and start living.” He emphasized the importance of leading the youth in the right direction, stating “our children’s minds are the future workshop.”

Muhammad lamented the epidemic of homicide against Black men.

“When the youth are not guided you receive results such as what we currently experience, he said. He noted homicide is the leading cause of death for Black males in the 1-19 and 20-44 age range.

“You became psychologically impaired because you did not value yourself, you did not know the history of yourself,” Muhammad said. “Most of you don’t even have a dream. You didn’t know you could have a dream."

Muhammad called for a re-education of black youth, saying the absence of truth leads individuals to be controlled.

"When you are functioning on lies you cannot function at all," he said.

His passion appeared to be contagious, inspiring Keen to deliver remarks recounting the recent sale of the last Black-owned bank in Virginia, Movement Bank, to non-Black purchasers.

“We had it in our hands," lamented Keen. "But because of the attitude we have with each other, you gave away a bank that survived the Great Depression, survived the bailouts.”

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Southern Christian Leadership Conference is an African American civil rights organization founded in 1957. King served as its first president.