Storm brings ice, but damage limited in Pittsylvania County

Thursday’s ice storm brought with it some power outages and downed trees in Pittsylvania County, but the damage was not widespread to the extent of even last weekend’s winter storm.
Still, there were some troublesome areas, and low temperatures, mixed with the possibility of more precipitation into Friday, could mean the region could see a similarly gray and chilly day before the weekend begins.
Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County, wrote in an email shortly after noon Thursday that “most of the expected ice accumulation for our region has already taken place.”
He continued with more promising news.
Pittsylvania County’s downed trees and power outages were “spread out and sporadic” on Thursday, and while several hundred Danville Utilities customers in the county lost power, it was eventually restored in about two hours.
Power outages were more pronounced in the northern parts of the county primarily served by the Mecklenburg or Southside electric cooperatives. Those companies had more than 1,000 combined customers without power as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
In anticipation of widespread power outages, 11 fire departments across the county arranged to serve as warming centers for residents without power from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Those fire stations include Brosville, Chatham, Cool Branch, Callands, Cascade, Gretna, Kentuck, Keeling, Mt. Hermon, Riceville/Java and Tunstall.
Ayers said, however, the county’s public safety officials will monitor the weather to determine if those stations need to continue serving in that capacity.
“We have not had residents using the fire departments as warming stations at this time because the damage and power outages have not been as bad as originally anticipated,” Ayers wrote. “We will continue monitoring the situation and evaluating whether they need to remain open for the remainder of the weekend.”
Despite the severity of the storm not matching initial forecasts to this point, Ayers said the county still urges residents to stay home if at all possible because of the possibility of slick roads and more precipitation.
The Virginia Department of Transportation suggests remaining homebound, as well.
“With temperatures hovering where they are, surfaces are still wet,” said Paula Jones, the Lynchburg District communications manager for VDOT, who also warned of possible refreezing of roads overnight into Friday. “Staying off the roads is the best bet. Not only does that ensure the safety of the motorist, but it allows us an opportunity to do our jobs more quickly, more efficiently and more safely.”
Jones said road conditions in Pittsylvania County were better Thursday than they were near Lynchburg, where she reported several vehicles had overturned on a bridge crossing the James River into Amherst County. She said she was not aware of any weather-related accidents in Pittsylvania County.
Nevertheless, Jones said VDOT crews were still monitoring and treating the main thoroughfares through Pittsylvania County —a list that includes U.S. 29, 360, 40, 41, 57 and 58.
“At this point in time we’re continuing to work the major roads and getting to some of those high-volume secondary routes as we’re able to do so,” she said. “I will say that I don’t think we’re completely out of the woods yet because of the possibility of some additional precipitation this [Thursday] evening.”
Despite some variance in the weather forecasts Jones had seen, she said VDOT still needed to be prepared for the worst end of the possible weather spectrum.
“We need to ensure we have that connectivity on the major routes from town to town for emergency services,” she said.