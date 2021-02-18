Storm brings ice, but damage limited in Pittsylvania County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ayers said, however, the county’s public safety officials will monitor the weather to determine if those stations need to continue serving in that capacity.

“We have not had residents using the fire departments as warming stations at this time because the damage and power outages have not been as bad as originally anticipated,” Ayers wrote. “We will continue monitoring the situation and evaluating whether they need to remain open for the remainder of the weekend.”

Despite the severity of the storm not matching initial forecasts to this point, Ayers said the county still urges residents to stay home if at all possible because of the possibility of slick roads and more precipitation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation suggests remaining homebound, as well.

“With temperatures hovering where they are, surfaces are still wet,” said Paula Jones, the Lynchburg District communications manager for VDOT, who also warned of possible refreezing of roads overnight into Friday. “Staying off the roads is the best bet. Not only does that ensure the safety of the motorist, but it allows us an opportunity to do our jobs more quickly, more efficiently and more safely.”