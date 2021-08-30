UPDATED: Lightning strike takes out power delivery points in Danville

A Monday evening storm caused widespread power outages in the Danville area.

Danville Utilities reported one of the transmission delivery points from its power provider was offline due to a lightning strike. That delivery point feeds several substations.

"When back online, we will have to bring each substation back in service in stages, so not everyone's power will be restored at the same time," officials wrote in a Facebook update.

As of about 9 p.m., Danville Utilities said it would take 2 to 4 hours to bring power back online.

Danville Utilities did not immediately have have an estimate of how many were left in the dark, although an online outage map indicated as many as 27,000 may be powerless.

"Crews are responding," a Facebook post said. "We will provide an update when more information is available."

The storm that triggered the electrical issues also prompted a flood advisory through 10 p.m. About 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen Monday evening, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg estimated.