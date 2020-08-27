Stove fire causes 'moderate' damage to Danville apartment building

A Wednesday night fire at a Danville apartment complex, which was caused by a stove fire, caused "moderate" damage, but nobody was injured, the Danville Fire Department reports.

Multiple residents called 911 around 11:20 p.m. to report smoke in the apartment building at 141 New Ingram Road. When the Danville Fire Department arrived, firefighters found light smoke in the common hallway and were told that occupants of two of the units had limited mobility and were still inside their units. Firefighters quickly located them and got them out of the building, Capt. R.K. Barrett reported.

A search for additional residents found that everyone else was out of the building. Crews remained on scene for three hours to check for fire and remove smoke before tenants could enter again.

The Danville Life Saving Crew responded with five personnel and two ambulances and the fire department brought 19 personnel on four engines and a ladder truck.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.