Strong winds spark power outages in Dan River Region

5:45 p.m. update: Powerful winds associated with a line of storms plowed across Southside Virginia on Friday afternoon, taking down trees and leading to widespread power outages.

At 5:40 p.m., an online outage tracker reported about 10,000 customers with Danville Utilities were without electricity with 93 active outages.

"We have many outages reported across the service territory due to this afternoon’s wind/rain storm," officials with Danville Utilities wrote in a Facebook post Friday evening." "There are reports of more trees down and broken poles."

Crews with the utility were out looking over the damage. Officials did not immediately have an estimate on when power would be restored.

In Pittsylvania County, a tree fell on a house on Old Richmond Road, an area near Blairs, the weather service reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Danville and Pittsylvania County mainly because of the threat of wind gusts of 60 mph from a line of storms.

4:45 p.m. update: Danville and Pittsylvania County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.

At about 4:30 p.m., storms were located along a line extending from near Rocky Mount to Wilkesboro, North Carolina, moving southeast at 50 mph, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg said in the warning. Also, more thunderstorms were developing ahead of this line near Wentworth and Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible with the storms.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," the warning stated. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

3:45 p.m. update: The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County — along with most of Virginia and North Carolina — under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

The center also has increased the risk for severe weather from slight to enhanced, moving from a level two to level three in its threat scale.

A mesoscale convective system — basically a complex of storms on a large scale — is ahead of a cold front that's set to move through the region later this evening.

The largest threat will be damaging winds, forecasters wrote in an afternoon discussion.

Original story: Ahead of a seasonable and dry weekend, another powerful punch by severe weather is possible Friday in the Dan River Region.

On Thursday, storms brought down trees in Danville and Pittsylvania County triggering power outages. About 250 Danville Utilities customers were still without electricity Friday morning as crews contended with tree damage and broken poles.

In Danville, a tree crashed into home at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported. In another area of the city, a tree hit a vehicle.

In the northern part of the county, hail up to the size of quarters pounded Hurt for up to 15 minutes.

A cold front moving through will trigger Friday's chance for storms with winds, hail and localized flash flooding, the weather service reports.

"Behind the front, high pressure will build across the area providing cooler and less humid weather for the weekend," forecasters wrote in a Friday morning discussion. "Warmer temperatures along with higher humidity levels will return once again early next week."

After a quiet morning, storms will fire up by early afternoon.

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center places Southside Virginia in a slight risk for severe storms. For the Danville area, the timing will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

Rainfall rates of about 1 to 3 inches per hour could cause localized flash flooding, Blacksburg forecasters said.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the 90s Friday. Saturday's high is expected to only reach 84 degrees.