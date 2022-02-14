Study finds hotel would be good fit next to ag complex in Chatham

A spot next to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham could be a good fit for a new hotel, according to a feasibility study.

The hotel would have easy accessibility because of its location along U.S. 29 and provide good proximity to four airports, including those in Danville, Lynchburg, and Greensboro and Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the study performed by Horwath HTL, an Atlanta-based hospitality consulting firm.

Also, the ag complex brings in more than 100,000 visitors per year for a variety of events and a hotel there would would face no direct competition from Chatham.

“Due to the distance from Danville, the subject hotel would face less direct competition from existing supply and the anticipated 500-room Caesars hotel [coming to Danville in 2023],” the report states.

The hotel would provide convenience for visitors attending rodeos and other events at the complex, Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said.

“The folks that would use the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex for shows and rodeos would have a place right right next door where you can just walk over and spend the night, and just walk back and forth to the ag complex,” Rowe said.

The report was prepared for Chatham First on Dec. 7 and publicly released Feb. 3. It was funded through a grant from the Danville Regional Foundation.

It also pointed out that the closest competitors the hotel would have would be in Danville, which is 20 miles south of the site, and the Hampton Inn in Gretna.

Events at the ag complex plus general activity in the Dan River Region “really supports that kind of an amenity at that location,” Rowe said.

“A lot of those events have overnight visitors,” Rowe said Monday. “It would also enable the ag complex to be more marketable for future events.”

Alisa Davis, president of Chatham First, said a hotel would not only be feasible at the site, but is needed due to so many events at the complex.

“They have really filled out their schedule and, having so many events, people are having to travel for lodging,” Davis said.

Chatham First pursued the study after ag complex officials talked to the group about the need for a hotel for the facility, she said.

Davis pointed out that a lot of the activities at the complex involve livestock.

“Owners don’t want to be 30 miles away from their animals,” she said.

The facility includes an 8,000-square-foot conference center and the Blairs-Clark Indoor Arena, a 53,000-square-foot indoor arena with a warm-up area, barns and a cattle-handling facility.

Over the last decade, only 135 hotel rooms have been added in the region, according to the report.

The Caesars Virginia casino and hotel resort will help establish the regional market as a destination, the report points out. However, its 500-room hotel will absorb a large amount of new demand, the report states.

“In addition, the room nights generated by a casino are often sold at a negotiated rate that is below the best available rate sold most hotels in the market,” the report states.

The report also warned the hotel would be surrounded by few major “demand generators” that would leave a void if they closed. A demand generator are locations that affect demand for lodging.

“If any of these were to leave the market, it would impact the [hotel’s] profitability,” the report states. “Specifically, the [hotel] would be isolated if the agricultural center closed operations.”

Demand generators, besides the ag complex and the upcoming Caesars, pointed out in the report include Amthor International, Inc., Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham Hall, Buitoni Food Company, Goodyear and Martinsville Speedway.

Chatham First is a nonprofit group with a mission is to enhance quality of life for members of the Chatham community; support local businesses and improve the town’s commercial center; and to attract tourists to the area, according to its website.

The study was another way for Chatham First to encourage economic development in Chatham and the surrounding area, Davis said.

“There is some potential in the county and in the north end of the county,” she said.

