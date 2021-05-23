Summer virus surge still possible, but impact less severe, latest report shows

A state model used to forecast the track on the pandemic reversed course last week suggesting a summer surge of COVID-19 won't reach levels previously feared.
The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute revised its predictions after imputing changes to reflect a new environment, researchers wrote in a report released Friday.
One particular worst case scenario — that on May 14 illustrated a peak in the summer could be higher than levels seen in January — pulled back and now shows while more cases are possible, the numbers are not nearly as dramatic.
It's part of ongoing adjustments UVa makes to simulated runs to show possible tracks of the pandemic. Much like forecasting a snowstorm, the models change as new data becomes available.
Last week, researchers tweaked information to reflect an increase in prevention efforts seen in the past surges. Simply put, previously when cases increased residents tamped down on social activity, helping to ease the situation. This was the case when UVa originally forecasted caseloads increasing in February. Instead, after a peak in January, daily infection rates have dropped.
In addition, since the B.1.1.7 variant is now dominant, the "increased transmissibility is now baked into past data," researchers wrote. Previous projections continued to ramp up the impacts on variants.
Since "Virginians remained vigilant," the impact of that variant — now accounting for 80% of samples sequenced in the state — has been muted. Also, even though vaccinations are falling off, initial administration rates surpassed original expectations used in the models.
"Even with these limits, cases could reach peaks higher than seen last summer, showing that the number of unvaccinated Virginians is still large enough to cause large spikes, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates," researchers wrote. "Masks and social distancing are still recommended for people who are unvaccinated, and masks are still recommended in certain situations for those who are vaccinated."
Southside Virginia is among those areas with almost 70% of the population not fully vaccinated. Across the commonwealth, the daily rate of vaccinations are dropping while restrictions are relaxing. On Friday, the state is on course to lift all capacity restrictions remaining in place, earlier than a previous June 15 deadline.
The new forecast comes as daily COVID-19 rates have plummeted in Virginia and around the nation. In fact, for the first time since reporting trajectories, cases are either declining or plateauing in all health districts across the state.
The adjusted forecasts show steady cases for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District through much of the summer. One model forecasts a slight bump — bringing daily cases to 21 instead of the current eight — by early September.
Illustrating the broad range of possibilities, the neighboring West Piedmont Health District could experience about 1,580 cases per week in August. That's double the infection rate in January, but significantly lower than previous runs of the worst-case scenario model.
Overall, the report hit on many optimistic tones since most projections illustrate a much less severe summer.
"These successes demonstrate what we can achieve when all of us do our part to stop the spread," researchers said.