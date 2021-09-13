 Skip to main content
Sunday afternoon fire damages Danville home
Sunday afternoon fire damages Danville home

A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a Danville home.

The Danville Fire Department was called to 660 Franklin St. shortly after 4 p.m. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke some from the small one-story house, a news release reported.

Everyone was outside the home when the fire department arrived. There were no injuries reported.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause was "from soldering copper piping in the crawl space too close to combustibles."

The home suffered moderate smoke and fire damage. The occupants are being helped by the American Red Cross.

—From staff reports

