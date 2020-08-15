'Support group for life': Running community finds normalcy after pandemic disrupts training

A car crash on Oct. 24, 2014, in Danville left Jackie Davis with a dislocated hip and a fractured pelvis, injuries that required an extensive stay in a Roanoke hospital and rehabilitation center as she recovered and resumed walking again.
Once healed, her physical therapist urged her to find ways to stay active to stave off any complications with the injuries in the future.
Heeding that advice, she joined a running group organized by The Brick, a running and triathlete store located at 410 Main St. in Danville.
It was during those group runs that Davis, now 32, found a welcoming community of other runners who helped her learn to love the sport and train for her first race — which she completed in 2016.
Every runner has a different reason for running, and Davis quickly found hers.
“I wanted to prove to myself that I wasn't defined by my injuries and that I shouldn’t be running this fast,” she said. “I shouldn’t be this successful at running with the injuries I had. I was proving myself to myself.”
Davis, a dog groomer at Hollywood Pets in Danville, also met her husband, Winston, through those group runs. The couple married on June 30, 2019.
“Sometimes you need the bad thing to happen in your life to lead you to good things or to teach you lessons or to make you stronger, and that’s what I feel like,” Jackie Davis said. “If I didn’t have that accident, I probably wouldn’t be running because nothing would have made me think about it or motivate me.”
Distance runners tend to be dedicated to a methodical training schedule, always keeping an eye on their watches in preparation for the next race.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in full force in mid-March, nearly every significant running event in the world was postponed or canceled. Locally, competitive runners like Winston and Jackie Davis have had to grapple with how to continue training when there is nothing specific to train for.
Some races have been held virtually, but that’s hardly the same kind of experience.
“You’re running by yourself. You don’t have a feel for where you’re at in the race,” said Winston Davis, 40, a safety specialist at Green Rock Correctional Center.
While The Brick’s running groups disbanded for a bit at the height of the pandemic, they have re-formed over the summer months and — while they were still deemed fun social outings before — they have taken on more of a communal atmosphere recently.
“Everybody’s trying to maintain what they have, but there’s not that pressure like, ‘I’ve got this race in three weeks,’” said David Warren, another member of the running group. “The last few months, the social aspect has become more important to me. It has changed the mindset of what everybody’s trying to do. Everybody’s just running and having fun and enjoying it instead of being so geared toward training for a race.”
The Brick organizes three separate weekly groups: a trail running group that meets Tuesdays at Anglers Park, along with walking and road running groups that meet Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively, outside The Brick. All groups meet at 6:15 p.m. and don’t require a formal sign-up; everybody just comes if they can make it.
Adam Jones, who opened the store in 2012, said the groups attract a broad spectrum of participants — from weekend warriors to New Year’s resolution exercisers, and high school cross country or track athletes to veteran competitive runners.
Jones, who met his wife, Joy, at a Brick event in 2017, said the running groups have seen more participation in recent weeks, he thinks, as people try to quell cabin fever stemming from the pandemic. But for many of the regulars, he said the groups play an important role as runners search for a routine amid a period where so many other activities — like going to the movies or eating in a restaurant — no longer look as they once did.
“A lot of the runners out here are training for life,” Jones, 41, said. “It’s working on their fitness, it’s a stress release for them, it’s maintaining balance, normalcy. Running is more than just a sweat, it’s like a freedom.”
Sandy Ramsey, 56, joined the running group two years ago and volunteered to lead the walking group when Jones floated the idea of creating one. She, too, has seen the importance of the get-togethers increase in the past few months.
“I think with the walking and running group, it gives people an opportunity to get out in the fresh air and exercise where a lot of gyms have been closed,” said Ramsey, a CT scan technician at Sovah Health-Danville. “A lot of people bring friends. I usually bring my dogs with me. It’s a fun atmosphere.”
Warren, 41, an assistant store manager at a Food Lion in South Boston, leads the trail running group each Tuesday. He sees the group runs as a place to build friendships with people he wouldn’t have met otherwise, and he particularly enjoys helping relatively inexperienced runners accomplish whatever goals they may have.
He likes the camaraderie that comes with group runs — fellow runners holding each other accountable while also providing emotional encouragement at times.
“It’s not even about running sometimes. It’s almost like a support group for life,” said Warren, who ran cross country at Dan River High School.
Bobby and Michelle Carlsen, the boys and girls cross country coaches at George Washington High School, joined The Brick’s running groups after they met and started dating. The Brick, and the community gained from it, became so foundational to their lives that they were married at the store in April 2015.
Bobby Carlsen, 50, said the YMCA closing during the pandemic disrupted the couple’s cross training days, but they have since returned since it reopened. More than anything, he’s thankful the running group has remained steady throughout the past few months.
“When everything closed down, of course, we didn’t do anything, including the running group,” he said. “It opened back up midsummer, and that provided the first good outlet to do things because you could be around people outside.”
The other members of the group are quick to agree.
“I’ve got a lot of friends that go out and run now, and it’s now almost as much a social thing as it is a running thing,” Winston Davis said.
Though many parts of everyday life have changed due to the pandemic, the running groups provide consistency and a regimen. When so much is still unknown about the virus and the length of the pandemic, the importance of comfort in a familiar environment cannot be overstated.
“The best way I can describe it is, when I’m there, I feel like everything is normal,” Bobby Carlsen said. “It’s kind of grounded me back to normal. And outside the running group things aren’t normal.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.