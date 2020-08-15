'Support group for life': Running community finds normalcy after pandemic disrupts training

Distance runners tend to be dedicated to a methodical training schedule, always keeping an eye on their watches in preparation for the next race.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in full force in mid-March, nearly every significant running event in the world was postponed or canceled. Locally, competitive runners like Winston and Jackie Davis have had to grapple with how to continue training when there is nothing specific to train for.

Some races have been held virtually, but that’s hardly the same kind of experience.

“You’re running by yourself. You don’t have a feel for where you’re at in the race,” said Winston Davis, 40, a safety specialist at Green Rock Correctional Center.

While The Brick’s running groups disbanded for a bit at the height of the pandemic, they have re-formed over the summer months and — while they were still deemed fun social outings before — they have taken on more of a communal atmosphere recently.