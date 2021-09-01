Surge in Airbnb interest sparking rule change so Danville can collect lodging tax

A flood of requests to open short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs, and many others operating in violation have prompted Danville's planning director to propose rule changes.

"The city recently received an influx of short-term rental requests and noticed many [non-compliant] short-term rentals," planning director Doug Plachcinski wrote in a memo to the Danville Planning Commission on Aug. 5.

A shooting occurred at one such unpermitted location in the city about two or three months ago, Plachcinski told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday.

Under the current rules enacted in July 2019, there was a requirement for a new, separate registry and a series of inspections for short-term rentals, or Airbnbs, Plachcinski said. But the registry was never developed and the planning office doesn't have the resources or staff to perform inspections, he said.

Under the changes proposed by Plachcinski, the requirements for special registration would be removed and replaced with the business clearance process that the city's planning division uses for other zoning use approvals.

They will have to register with the commissioner of revenue office to collect and remit the city's transient lodging tax.