Survey says: Danville's Scott family returns for another Family Feud episode

The Scott family — relatives of Danville’s icon Wendell Scott — will be game-show feuding again after winning their first appearance in the summer.

Now they’re back to take on another family — the Hetzels — in a Family Feud episode that’ll air Monday.

Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, is based on survey responses to a wide range of questions. Contestants try to guess the most popular response to rack up points. The show dates back to the 1970s when it was hosted by Richard Dawson, and the catchphrase “survey says” became rooted in pop culture.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s episode celebrates all things Disney, just like the summer show. For this specific round of the game, the winning family will also celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in person, a news release stated.

The Danville family represents the Wendell Scott Foundation, a nonprofit established to commemorate Wendell Scott, the first African American race car driver to win the Grand National, NASCAR’s highest level.

“The foundation’s mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities,” a previous news release said.

Through outreach, the foundation provides mentoring, job-skill training, college preparedness, educational opportunities and supportive services to at-risk youth 8 to 23 years old.