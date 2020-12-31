Suspect arrested in fire at Averett University

A 33-year-old suspect in a fire at an Averett University building was arrested Wednesday morning, authorities report.

James Lamar Buggett, of Danville, is being held in Danville City Jail, according a news release. He's charged with one count of arson.

Fire officials announced Buggett as a suspect on Wednesday.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the one-story building with fire showing at the front door, the department reported.

The building at 119 Robertson Ave. off West Main Street was a house that was converted into use for Averett's facility services office.

The fire damaged the outside of the building but did not reach the interior.