Suspect arrested in fire at Averett University
A 33-year-old suspect in a fire at an Averett University building was arrested Wednesday morning, authorities report.

James Lamar Buggett

James Lamar Buggett, of Danville, is being held in Danville City Jail, according a news release. He's charged with one count of arson.

Fire officials announced Buggett as a suspect on Wednesday.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the one-story building with fire showing at the front door, the department reported.

The building at 119 Robertson Ave. off West Main Street was a house that was converted into use for Averett's facility services office.

The fire damaged the outside of the building but did not reach the interior.

