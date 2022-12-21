Suspect charged after Pittsylvania County school bus stolen

A 34-year-old Hurt resident was arrested Wednesday morning after a school bus was stolen, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reported.

It was about 6:40 a.m. when deputies were called to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt after receiving a report of a suspicious man near an unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus near a residence, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor wrote in a news release.

As the officers were on the way to the scene, they then received a report that the suspect — Matthew Wade Heuple — had entered the school bus and drove away from the home.

Deputies spotted the bus and Heuple at about 7 a.m. The news release did not specify how far the suspect had traveled in the bus.

The suspect was arrested, without incident, Taylor said. He's facing a charges of grand larceny and driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license.

He remains in Pittsylvania County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Tuesday marked the last day of school for Pittsylvania County students before the winter break. It's often common for drivers to take their busses home at the end of the day.

No other details were provided.