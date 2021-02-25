Suspect charged after Thursday morning fire at Danville hotel

A suspect has been charged after a hotel fire in Danville on Thursday morning.

Qwalon Montez Watlington has been charged with arson and is in custody, Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Key said in a news release.

The fire caused smoke and water damage to a room at the Astoria Hotel North in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a call to 1030 Piney Forest Road at 6:25 a.m.

Crews arrived at 6:30 a.m. and found light smoke coming from room 22 on the first floor, Key wrote in the news release.

Firefighters found a mattress ablaze and a fire in the bathtub. The blaze was quickly knocked down and under control at 6:43 a.m., Key said.

Crews ventilated the room to remove smoke.

The room was occupied but no one was in it at the time of the fire, Key said. The room sustained moderate smoke and heat damage.

The occupant was treated by the Danville Life Saving Crew on scene and transported to Sovah Health-Danville.

The fire department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, two command units, a safety officer and a fire marshal.

Sixteen fire personnel were on the scene for an hour and 26 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Utilities and the Danville Police Department provided help.

