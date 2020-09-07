 Skip to main content
Suspect held on unrelated charges in deadly Danville shooting
Danville police have a suspect in custody following the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Lashanda Mecole Deshazo on Sunday morning.

The suspect is being held on unrelated charges, Danville Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Petra Haskins said Monday morning.

The suspect was brought into custody Sunday night, Haskins said.

Haskins would not provide any more details or identity of the suspect. 

Officers responded to the 800 block of Buford Street in south Danville to a call of a shooting at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Deshazo dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated.

