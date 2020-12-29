Suspects sought after graffiti painted on cars, buildings near Averett

Authorities are trying to identify suspects involved in painted graffiti on cars and buildings near Averett University, Danville police reported Tuesday.

It was at about 1 a.m. Saturday when surveillance cameras captured images of two individuals walking through Averett’s West Main Street campus, police reported in a news release. Officials believe the suspects are involved with the vandalism.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said suspect spray painted graffiti on several buildings and a vehicle belonging to Averett and another vehicle belonging to a neighbor who lives on Woodland Drive.

Police also are investigating other recent incidents of vandalism in that area to see if they are connected. A Tuesday morning fire that damaged an Averett University office building was intentionally set, officials believe. The building at 119 Robertson Ave. off West Main Street was a house that was converted into use for Averett's facility services office.

Anyone with information on the incidents may call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.