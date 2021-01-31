Synthetic marijuana a growing problem at Danville Adult Detention Center

Inmates ingesting synthetic marijuana has become a problem at the Danville Adult Detention Center.
The trend has the facility's director, Frank Mardavich, concerned about dangerous reactions inmates have had under the drug, also known as K2, spice or spike."
Symptoms have included vomiting, passing out and what appear to be seizures, Mardavich said.
"We're really worried it's going to kill one of them," he said. "It's our biggest concern."
During one incident, an inmate attacked a maintenance lieutenant while a detention center crew was working at one of the landscaped sites in the city.
"He started choking him and probably would have killed him," Mardavich said.
The facility holds convicted men and provides work-training for inmates, who perform such jobs in the city as cutting grass, raking leaves, recycling and picking up litter. They are paid $2 per day.
Over the past six months, about a half dozen inmates have ingested the drug. That's a relatively small number of the roughly 75-80 inmates the facility has, but the effects of the drug make it a serious problem, he said.
The facility's inmates are serving sentences for such non-violent offenses as probation violation, drug use or possession, petty larceny, fraud, failure to pay child support and other convictions. It also has a cell block for the female inmates of the Danville City Jail.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed the substance "dangerous and unpredictable." Synthetic cannabinoids are not marijuana, but like THC, they bind to the same cannabinoid receptors in the brain and other organs, according to the CDC's website.
Synthetic cannabinoids affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana, causing effects including nausea, anxiety, paranoia, brain swelling, seizures, hallucinations, aggression, heart palpitations, and chest pains, according to the CDC.
Synthetic marijuana is illegal in Virginia.
Andrew Shelton, correctional health assistant at the adult detention center, said there are about five or six inmates who take K2 regularly, even after suffering adverse effects.
"We have six that continuously do it and have a very adverse reaction," Shelton said, adding that others have taken the substance as well.
"They come down from it, sometimes they don't even remember what they did or how they did it or anything," Mardavich said.
Despite measures taken to prevent entry of drugs and paraphernalia into the facility, inmates find ways to smuggle them inside, Mardavich said.
Relatives can smuggle them in hidden in books or the drug can be tossed out of a passing vehicle onto the ground near where an inmate is working. It can be picked up and hidden in the inmates' orifices beyond the detection of regular searches, Mardavich said.
Shelton said inmates at the facility have shown confusion and others have been unresponsive after smoking the drug.
The high usually lasts about 15 to 20 minutes, he said.
"It's a euphoric effect," Shelton said.
One inmate sang songs and sat in Shelton's office "ranting and raving about nothing."
"For the most part, they just sit in my office until they come back around and we'll chat with them," he said.
The inmates are usually placed on medical observation — and for punishment — for a few days in the facility's sick bay, Shelton said.
As for other substances among inmates, "we haven't seen many of the other drugs lately," Shelton said.
"Currently, it's [K2] on the top of the list," Shelton said. "They like the K2 more than anything else."