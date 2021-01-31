Synthetic marijuana a growing problem at Danville Adult Detention Center

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed the substance "dangerous and unpredictable." Synthetic cannabinoids are not marijuana, but like THC, they bind to the same cannabinoid receptors in the brain and other organs, according to the CDC's website.

Synthetic cannabinoids affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana, causing effects including nausea, anxiety, paranoia, brain swelling, seizures, hallucinations, aggression, heart palpitations, and chest pains, according to the CDC.

Synthetic marijuana is illegal in Virginia.

Andrew Shelton, correctional health assistant at the adult detention center, said there are about five or six inmates who take K2 regularly, even after suffering adverse effects.

"We have six that continuously do it and have a very adverse reaction," Shelton said, adding that others have taken the substance as well.

"They come down from it, sometimes they don't even remember what they did or how they did it or anything," Mardavich said.

Despite measures taken to prevent entry of drugs and paraphernalia into the facility, inmates find ways to smuggle them inside, Mardavich said.