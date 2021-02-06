System could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow for Dan River Region

Forecasters have slightly pulled back on potential accumulations from a snowmaking weather system that almost mirrors last weekend's storm.

A winter storm watch was replaced with a lower-level winter weather advisory for parts of Southern Virginia including Danville, Martinsville, and Pittsylvania and Henry counties. Snow accumulations of about 1 to 3 inches are possible, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg predicted.

Western areas like Patrick and Franklin counties could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow. Those localities are under a winter storm warning through Sunday.

An upper-level disturbance was expected to track along the Gulf Coast on Saturday, then move northeast along the coast of the Carolinas by Sunday. That style of system — known by meteorologists as a Miller A — historically proves to be the best snowmakers for Southern Virginia.

Precipitation should start around 10 p.m. Saturday as rain across the Piedmont in a line east of Martinsville to Lynchburg. There's a chance some sleet could mix in when that rain transitions over to snow later Saturday night. Once the snow begins, some heavy bursts are possible in localized areas.