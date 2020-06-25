Testimony reveals details of December baseball bat attack in Danville

After a Danville man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in a December robbery where a woman was tied up and hit with a baseball bat, another was tried and found guilty of robbery in connection with the same incident.

A Danville judge ruled 44-year-old Keith Wendell Starling guilty of robbery on Thursday, but declared him not guilty of kidnapping and abduction for his role in the December incident. After pleading guilty to charges of malicious wounding and grand larceny in May, LaChristopher Lee Mays, 36, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday.

According to court documents and testimony, both Starling and Mays entered the Wagner Street home of Ginger Lucas during the afternoon of Dec. 19, at which point Mays began punching and hitting Lucas.

“I was trying to fight him off… I was blocking and pushing and telling him to stop," Lucas testified in court Thursday.

Mays had been living in the home with Lucas for a few weeks. At some point during the altercation, Mays got hold of an aluminum baseball bat, which belonged to her son and had duck tape wrapped around it, and hit Lucas in the head several times, according to testimony.