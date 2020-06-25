Testimony reveals details of December baseball bat attack in Danville

After a Danville man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in a December robbery where a woman was tied up and hit with a baseball bat, another was tried and found guilty of robbery in connection with the same incident.
A Danville judge ruled 44-year-old Keith Wendell Starling guilty of robbery on Thursday, but declared him not guilty of kidnapping and abduction for his role in the December incident. After pleading guilty to charges of malicious wounding and grand larceny in May, LaChristopher Lee Mays, 36, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday.
According to court documents and testimony, both Starling and Mays entered the Wagner Street home of Ginger Lucas during the afternoon of Dec. 19, at which point Mays began punching and hitting Lucas.
“I was trying to fight him off… I was blocking and pushing and telling him to stop," Lucas testified in court Thursday.
Mays had been living in the home with Lucas for a few weeks. At some point during the altercation, Mays got hold of an aluminum baseball bat, which belonged to her son and had duck tape wrapped around it, and hit Lucas in the head several times, according to testimony.
Mays then tied Lucas up with an extension cord, and he and Starling began taking many of her belongings, including a television, jewelry, several other electronics, and at least one knife, according to court testimony. Some of those items were immediately taken to a pawn shop, while a television was sold to another individual.
During Thursday's hour-long trial, Starling testified that he was only in the house for a few intervals of less than a minute, that he never saw Mays beating Lucas, and that he thought the possessions belonged to Mays.
"My whole purpose for coming over there was to take him to the pawn shop," Starling said.
Added his attorney, Erik Sapp: “His understanding was that everything belonged to Mr. Mays.”
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
