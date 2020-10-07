Testing reveals dozens of COVID-19 cases at overcrowded Danville City Jail

The quarantine will stay in effect until officials "understand the scope of the issue," the sheriff wrote Wednesday in an email to the Register & Bee.

The outbreak occurred at the main jail, located below the courthouse in Danville, which holds the majority of the inmates. Both men and women are housed separately there, where some are still waiting for results. A total of 136 inmates have tested negative, and 20 refused to be tested.

There’s also a jail annex in the same building as the Adult Detention Center — commonly known as the City Farm — that houses only women. That facility has yet to be tested but should be next in line.

Over the limit

The jail has a capacity of 213, a limit set by the Virginia Department of Health. But Mondul said that limit has been surpassed for most of the past decade, sometimes reaching as many as 355 inmates.

The pandemic "absolutely" played a role in the current overcrowding issue, Mondul said. He explained the Virginia Department of Corrections stopped taking inmates for a few months because of COVID-19, so some remained housed in the Danville jail instead of going to a state facility to serve a sentence.

Out of the 253 inmates at the jail on Wednesday, 120 are there serving a sentence.