Testing reveals dozens of COVID-19 cases at overcrowded Danville City Jail

The Danville City Jail, overcrowded for more than a decade and even more jammed because the coronavirus pandemic, is now a hotspot for dozens of cases of COVID-19.
As of noon Wednesday, 73 inmates and 10 staff members had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul reported. Testing is ongoing for employees, but three results — including one for Mondul — have returned negative.
The outbreak began on Sept. 28, when an inmate showed signs of COVID-19, which was confirmed two days later by a test. By Saturday, that number neared 50. A jail-wide test got underway on Tuesday, Mondul said.
"There are no serious COVID-related illnesses among inmates or staff," he said Wednesday of those who had contracted COVID-19.
The jail partnered with a local lab for the testing, the sheriff told Danville City Council on Tuesday evening.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department is working with the jail "as we do with all facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks," said Robert Parker, a spokesman for the health department.
With the growing number of cases, the entire jail is under quarantine, both its individual cells and what Mondul refers to as "dormitory environments."
All of the housing units are under quarantine except for one area used for taking in new inmates.
The quarantine will stay in effect until officials "understand the scope of the issue," the sheriff wrote Wednesday in an email to the Register & Bee.
The outbreak occurred at the main jail, located below the courthouse in Danville, which holds the majority of the inmates. Both men and women are housed separately there, where some are still waiting for results. A total of 136 inmates have tested negative, and 20 refused to be tested.
There’s also a jail annex in the same building as the Adult Detention Center — commonly known as the City Farm — that houses only women. That facility has yet to be tested but should be next in line.
Over the limit
The jail has a capacity of 213, a limit set by the Virginia Department of Health. But Mondul said that limit has been surpassed for most of the past decade, sometimes reaching as many as 355 inmates.
The pandemic "absolutely" played a role in the current overcrowding issue, Mondul said. He explained the Virginia Department of Corrections stopped taking inmates for a few months because of COVID-19, so some remained housed in the Danville jail instead of going to a state facility to serve a sentence.
Support Local Journalism
Out of the 253 inmates at the jail on Wednesday, 120 are there serving a sentence.
"Additionally, we have almost a dozen criminal jury trials which have not been allowed to take place until the Virginia Supreme Court approves plans submitted by jurisdictions across the commonwealth," the sheriff wrote in an email.
"Much of our inmate population is comprised of people awaiting trial who either have a bond (could get out if they could make bond) or have no bond and are a safety risk to the public."
Because only a handful of jurisdictions have been approved for trials, many inmates must continue to wait.
"Our judges have submitted a very good plan, and it is pending approval," Mondul said of a potential breakthrough for the local situation.
Early on, when the coronavirus started upending daily life in the United States, some jurisdictions sought to thin the ranks of inmate populations. Those options weren't available locally.
There is no electronic monitoring system available to the jail, Mondul said. Those devices, sometimes referred to as an ankle bracelet, allows a prisoner to be released and monitored via GPS tracking.
"The court has some authority to do furloughs, but that can be a tricky situation, too," Mondul said. "If an inmate is released on furlough and has to come back later, they could return infected and/or carry the virus into the community."
Issue of masks
Before the outbreak, jail employees weren't required to wear face coverings.
"We did not issue or require the inmates to wear masks," the sheriff said. "Our staff had them available and were encouraged to wear them."
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said he believes Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order addresses the mask mandate.
"I did not see any exemptions for jails, courts or law enforcement," Spillmann wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
The jail now has instituted a face-covering policy for workers and issued masks to inmates.
Mondul wouldn't speculate as to how COVID-19 made its way into the jail, saying, "Certainly we have an educated opinion, but cannot substantiate it formally."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.