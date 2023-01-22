 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANVILLE

Texas Roadhouse construction expected to start in spring on Danville Mall property

Texas Roadhouse is expected to begin construction on a new restaurant at Danville Mall by spring, joining a growing number of entities outside the physical walls of the two-story building.

The national chain has leased a 7,831-square-foot pad site at Danville Mall on Piedmont Drive, Cushman & Wakefield-Thalhimer reported this month.

McKenzie DelVisco, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, confirmed Friday to the Register & Bee that the Danville location is currently in the permitting process.

If there are no delays, work should begin around May, DelVisco said. The goal is to have construction complete by September or October.

"We are very excited about this location and believe the high traffic from Danville Mall will provide a great space for this new location to boom!" DelVisco wrote in an email response to the Register & Bee.

The first Texas Roadhouse opened Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. The steakhouse now has more than 520 locations across the nation and 10 foreign countries, according to its website. 

After losing major tenants like Sears and J.C. Penney inside the once bustling mall, recent growth has been contained to pads outside the main building. One strip contains Firehouse Subs, Chipotle and Starbucks. Most recently, a dental clinic was built on the property also fronting Piedmont Drive.

However, one longtime eatery — Red Lobster — also located on the property, recently closed. A simple note attached to the door reads "This location is permanently closed."

Hull Property Group owns Danville mall and the 34 acres of property. The mall was a focus point of last year's Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit.

With two anchor tenants — Belk and Dunham's Sport — there are more than 55 shops in the mixed-use space, according to a report from the Danville Office of Economic Development. That report, highlighted at the housing summit, suggested the property could be a destination with multi-family units or townhouses.

There are three vacant anchor spots.

While it's not clear where Texas Roadhouse will be built, the document presented at last year's summit suggests three proposed restaurant spaces along Piedmont Drive.

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee last year that the property "can become a lifestyle destination, where community, commercial and residential meet in one location."

