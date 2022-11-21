The Arc of Southside sees surge in demand for services

The Arc of Southside, which provides help for people with developmental disabilities, is seeing a spike in the community-based services for its clients.

More potential clients are seeking assistance from the organization's employment support, educational and residential programs, said Monica Karavanic, executive director of The Arc of Southside.

"There is an increased demand across the board for community-based services," Karavanic said Monday.

Services provided under The Arc's supported employment and community engagement programs have skyrocketed by 720% and 600%, respectively, over the past several years, Karavanic said.

Employment support includes working with clients one-on-one and helping them explore, obtain and maintain competitive employment.

Previously, The Arc depended on a sheltered work environment for its clients in a pre-vocational program to give them skills so they could find employment somewhere else, Karavanic said. But the effort was not successful, she added.

"We were creating employment opportunities where nobody would ever leave," she said.

The previous, institution-based employment program focused on production-line labor. Not all clients were capable of, or even wanted, that kind of work, Karavanic said. That program, which was provided at The Hatcher Center, was eliminated and replaced with a group day support community engagement and supported employment program.

The facility-based group day support program is the only one that has seen a reduction in growth since 2017. That's because clients are choosing to spend their time in the community-based community engagement or supported employment programs.

Under group day support, clients participate in activities that enhance their life skills.

The Arc's move away from an institution-based model to a community-oriented one enabled the organization to get rid of the notion that clients were only suited for production-line work, Karavanic said.

"It became a warehousing situation," she said. "It was a misguided idea that it was the only thing they were capable of."

The Arc of Southside, a chapter under The Arc of Virginia, serves 37 clients in its individual supported employment program and seven in its group supported employment program. The latter's services have grown by 80%, she said.

The organization's supported employment program has placed more than 150 people in jobs in the local community since it started in 2012.

Clients wanting a more equitable, community-based life and a shift in Medicaid and Medicare funding away from the old institution-oriented model to the current structure have driven the increase in services, Karavanic said.

Instead of being segregated in facilities cut off from mainstream society, those with developmental disabilities want to be a part of the community. They want "a life like yours," she said.

"Now there are opportunities to be treated equally," Karavanic said. "Now they have the opportunity and now they're asking for it."

The Arc of Southside has served the region since 1954 and used to occupy the property just north of Blairs Fire & Rescue. It is now located on Main Street downtown, with a second property at 3446 U.S. 29.

It used to provide its residential, employment and educational services from the Blairs location.

But in 2012, Virginia settled with the U.S. Department of Justice to transform the state’s system from a facility-based focus — where clients at places like The Arc lived, attended school and/or worked in segregated settings away from mainstream society — to community services.

The U.S. Civil Rights Division had found that Virginia failed to serve individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities in integrated settings appropriate to their needs. This was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Arc of Southside also offers its transition services program, which prepares Pittsylvania County high-school-age students for employment after graduation.

There are 20 students in the program, Karavanic said.

"This program has potential to grow, but we are currently at capacity," she said.

As for The Arc of Southside's community engagement program, it provides opportunities for clients to engage in recreation, volunteerism, or any other type of activity, to build relationships and supports. They use the community as learning environment.

The group serves 56 clients under its community engagement program.