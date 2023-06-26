Danville-based God’s Pit Crew presented a new home Thursday to a Tennessee couple who lost everything in August 2021’s devastating flooding.

“They are going to get a new start back today,” Randy Johnson, founder and president of God’s Pit Crew, said before Sammy and Vickie Ellis arrived.

“We told them to keep their eyes closes, so we are hoping they don’t cheat,” Johnson said in the reveal video waiting for the couple. “We are excited to see them.”

For Johnson, it was an emotional reveal.

“There’s something really special here that the volunteers wanted to do for you all,” he explained.

Out front, they created a prayer garden.

“We hope it will be a place of peace and comfort for you,” Johnson said.

Volunteers set out June 11 heading to Nunnelly, Tennessee, to construct the home. It less than two weeks, it was finished.

Crews with God’s Pit Crew deploy to areas hard hit by Mother Nature’s wrath to help survivors. They often take tractor-trailer loads of supplies including their trademark Blessing Buckets, a 5-gallon pail packed with non-perishable food, hygiene items, first-aid, a Bible and a handwritten and encouraging note.

In a particularly devastated area, local organizations help God’s Pit Crew identify a family who needs a new home.

On Thursday, the Ellis family receive a fully furnished home nearly two years after they lost their house, vehicles, tools and lawn equipment in the flooding.

“Of course you have a lot of family here and a lot of the volunteers that worked on this project to cheer you on,” Johnson said as he ushered the couple to their new come complete with covered porch across the front.

Then they were presented the hammer that drove the last nail on the project.

The two-week home building blitz is possible because of the months of planning and thousands of volunteers who know how to get the job done.

The Ellis family’s new home started in God’s Pit Crew’s warehouse in Danville. That’s where homes are fully framed, taken apart and put on haulers, Carly Brashears, a spokesperson for the organization, explained to the Register & Bee recently.

Each piece is numbered for quick reassembly on-site.

“Materials are ordered at the earliest possible moment from local organizations near the build site, and then delivered to the build site once GPC teams are on ground,” Brashears said when asked if construction delays hinder the group’s efforts.

A small army — more than 1,000 — of volunteers are skilled craftsmen in things like plumbing, electrical and painting. That’s how the final touches can go together in just a few hours.