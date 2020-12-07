The Chrismons tree tradition overcomes challenges to light up the community

A ministry and a tradition was born.

Members of the church have devoted themselves in the years since then to decorating a Chrismons tree and offering the tree to the community. Throughout the years, the annual tree has attracted worldwide attention.

The designs are monograms of and symbols for Jesus Christ that have been used since Biblical times, according to the church’s website. All Chrismons ornaments are made in a combination of white and gold to symbolize Christ’s purity and majesty. They tell the story of Christ and his ministry.

The Chrismons tree is usually about 21-feet tall, but this year a 14-foot tree will be used and will be placed under the cross of the steeple in the front yard of the church.

“It might have been back in June or July that we began to wonder what to do about the tree this year because of the pandemic,” said Ed White, a member of the committee. “We didn’t discuss not doing it for very long because Kate said not having it was not going to happen.”

Once they realized they would not be resuming in-person church services until after the first of the year, they began to go back and forth with new ideas.

Need for new ornaments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}